Kelsea Ballerini talks getting matching tattoos with beau Chase Stokes: 'We can't break up'

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' love is written in the stars.

The country singer opened up about her relationship with the "Outer Banks" actor, including getting matching tattoos, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast published Wednesday.

"We have matching tattoos, so we can't break up," Ballerini joked to host Alex Cooper. "We have little Virgos."

Ballerini said the astrology-inspired ink speaks to the couple's unique bond.

"I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in relationships," Ballerini said. "And he's a Virgo too, and he and I have really allowed ourselves to love that part of ourselves and each other: just the need to communicate well and be loyal."

Ballerini, right, and Stokes made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in April.

Ballerini and Stokes began dating in January 2022 after the "Blindsided" singer drunkenly sent a message to Stokes over social media during a girls' night outing. The couple made their red carpet debut at the CMT Music Awards in April. Ballerini wore a light gray dress, while Stokes donned a navy blue buttoned-down shirt and matching pants.

"He's like the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life," Ballerini gushed to Cooper. "I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman 'cause he was raised by his mom and he's very close with his sister. He's just so in tune with his emotions and is not afraid to be vulnerable."

Previously, Ballerini was married to Australian country singer Morgan Evans, while Stokes dated "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline. "We both obviously have come off of public breakups and we both didn't want to waste each other's time. But we're both also hopeless romantics," she said.

Ballerini also addressed fan speculation about her relationship with Cline, given that she and Stokes continue to work together on the Netflix drama. "I think they have a beautiful working relationship, and I’m excited to hang with her," Ballerini said.

"I met her and I talked to her, and she's lovely. And I think she's wildly talented," Ballerini said. "At the end of the day, I'm a girl's girl. I don't buy into the (nonsense), especially the loud echo chamber of pop culture trying to make a thing out of nothing. … I don't feel insecure with my relationship, and I don't feel insecure about myself."

