Kelly Osbourne is filled with 'gratitude' as she celebrates 5 months of sobriety on 37th birthday

Kelly Osbourne celebrated her 37th birthday and five months of sobriety all in one.

The Osbournes alum, who's been on a social media break since summer, popped on Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from her birthday festivities. The newly single star also noted that the day was extra meaningful because it's a sobriety milestone.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I’m 5 months sober!!!" she wrote. "I am filled with so much gratitude it’s almost overwhelming!

The Fashion Police fixture wore a polkadot top and had her purple hair up in braids as she posed with her strawberry-topped cake.

The comments were supportive with many noting they were "proud" of her for being sober.

In April, Osbourne revealed she had relapsed after four years of sobriety. She said recording a video admitting she was drinking again — and posting it online immediately — was part of trying to hold herself accountable. She later revealed how it happened, admitting she had a glass of champagne when she was by herself and soon it turned to bottles. Osbourne said she "did embarrassing s***" when she fell off the wagon but was back on track with specialized new therapies in addition to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Osbourne appeared on Red Table Talk in June to discuss her addiction. She said she started self-medicating with the opioid painkiller Vicodin, which she had been prescribed for tonsillitis, at 13. Then she moved to another opiate: Percocet. At 19, she was sent to rehab after being caught buying heroin.

She spoke about her father, Ozzy, and brother, Jack, both being addicts. She spoke about taking pills to numb herself from body criticism she received after she moved to Los Angeles and her family became some of the original reality stars.

Osbourne's parents, also including mom Sharon, posted birthday tributes to her as well.

Osbourne is newly single after splitting from boyfriend of one year, Erik Bragg.

It's unclear exactly when the split took place — she said on Red Table Talk that he was a big part of her getting sober again — but Us Weekly reported in early October that the romance had amicably ended.

"Kelly rules. That's it. That's all," Bragg told the magazine when asked to confirm the split.