‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion: the buzziest moments

The first part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion addressed some very hot topics.

The special had "no ground rules" as host Andy Cohen said at the top — other than to mention Kendall Jenner's controversial tequila brand apparently, which the sisters plugged mercilessly at the start. But product placements aside, which have always been the Kardashian way, there were lots of revealing moments which had the reality stars, who ended the E! show after 20 seasons, answering burning questions.

Kim on her divorce from Kanye West

The reality star, who filed for divorce in February, insisted her marriage to the rapper was "so real." As for why it didn't work, "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. It was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision." She doesn't want people to think she didn't give her third marriage "my all, or not really try. We have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more — or [the] kids [would] want more — than to see their parents together. I grew up [in a divorced home] and I lived that myself." She said she considers her marriage to West as her "first real marriage" and vowed she'll "forever be Kanye's biggest fan." She said, "I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away. ... Kanye will always be family."

Kim on rumors she's dating Van Jones and Maluma

"There are rumors that you're dating Van Jones," Cohen said of the CNN host. She replied, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful." Cohen asked about Maluma too, which led her to reply, "No, I'm not dating either one — not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've known him, I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice." She added that she could see herself dating a non-celebrity in the future. "Absolutely," she said. "Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though. ... And I just want something that's like, really real."

Kylie on how feeling 'unkissable' led to her billionaire business

"I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," said the lip-kit queen, who has admitted to getting fillers to puff up her pout. "I had really small lips and I didn't ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser but you have such small lips' or something like that." She said, "From then on I felt unkissable. I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. I got an obsession with makeup because I would overline my lips and it would just make me feel confident."

Kylie and Kim on being billionaires

"I don't wake up and look at myself in the mirror, like, ‘Good morning, self-made billionaire.’ But I mean, yeah, it's amazing," Kylie said. Kim joked, "I do."

Kris on her divorce from Caitlyn

The momager was asked if she would have ended her marriage "if not for the transition" the former Olympian made in 2015. Kris called it "an interesting question," before answering, "I think so." She went on to reiterate that she had no prior knowledge of Caitlyn's plans to transition, which has long been a sticking point between the exes. She did allow that they had "a lot of really great years" together and thanked her ex for Kendall and Kylie. "Without that, I wouldn't have one-sixth and one-sixth of my heart sitting here. That I'm so grateful for." The show ended, ahead of Part 2, with Cohen asking, "Have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you after the divorce?" so there will be more to come.

Kylie on marriage amid getting back together with Travis Scott

She said she's "not thinking about marriage right now," but hopes "to get married one day." As for not documenting her pregnancy with Stormi on the show, she said she "needed to go through by myself." After all, "I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinions." Kylie also said Scott didn't appear much on the show because ,"I guess sometimes he didn't want to be filmed, I didn't pressure him to be on the show." As for whether she's friends with ex Tyga, that's a no. "We're not friends, but we are OK. ... I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him."

Kim on wishing her sex tape with Ray J didn't exist

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," she said, while admitting the notoriety of the tape helped drive the show's early success. "That is something that's being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist, and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life, that's probably it. And it's more so from being a mom than anything." As for whether she's had to discuss it with her kids yet, she said it's a few years off — and she hopes with so many positive things she's done since, "it really erases that."

Kim on marriage regrets with Kris Humphries

She said she "felt pressured" into marrying the NBA player in an on-screen wedding that cost $10 million. "I felt like I was going to let everyone down." Her mom said she'd handle everything if Kim wanted to call if off, but "I thought, 'OK, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it's going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.'" She admitted she handled the breakup, after 72 days of marriage, wrong — and revealed her final straw. "He had a size like, 17 shoes lined up around my whole room and I just freaked the f**k out," I literally got claustrophobic. We were living in a hotel. I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way." She said she tried to apologize, but he wouldn't take her calls. "I tried calling him for months."

Kim on Paris Hilton feud and reconciliation

Kim was in Paris's posse in the aughts — the KUWTK star was actually employed as Paris's "closet organizer" — and then they had a falling out when Kim became more famous. "When everything started to blow up, it was just a little bit like, what's happening? Then we just stopped talking," Kim said of the rift. "She did that interview about something that was negative to me, called my butt fat." However, "We spoke afterwards and had a real mature conversation about that." And now, they're "cool" and Kim has "a lot of respect" for Paris. "I will never think I'm too good to not know where I came from and understand she was a big part of my career."

Part 2 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians: The Final Curtain airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!

