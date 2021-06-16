Travis Scott declares love for ‘wifey’ Kylie Jenner at red carpet event with Stormi

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster at the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be officially back on — if their family red carpet appearance and his public declaration of love for his "wifey" are any indication.

The on-again/off-again pair, who split in 2019, looked like the picture perfect family with daughter Stormi at Tuesday's Parsons Benefit in NYC, where the Astroworld rapper was honored. They walked the red carpet together, posing for photos with their bodies entwined, and he gave her a special shout-out in his speech, saying, "Wifey, I love you so much" — a term of endearment he used when they were together.

"Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together," a source told People magazine of Scott, 30, and the cosmetics queen, 23. "They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

They certainly were a presence as they arrived on the red carpet at the event, held at the Rooftop at Pier 17. Scott had on a dark suit, and Jenner wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier with its signature spherical bra and sheer gloves. Stormi had on a black dress and sneakers.

Jenner shared behind-the-scenes photos from "24 hours in New York," which showed Scott snuggled up to her. It's the first photo of them looking so coupled up since their 2019 split. The photo has 11 million likes so far — and a ton of comments, including a bunch from sister Khloé Kardashian who posted coffin emojis and crowns.

Jenner also shared a video of the fam on the red carpet.

And showed herself being sown into the fitting JPG gown.

She called the trip "one for the books."

Jenner and Scott got together in 2017 and months later she became pregnant, with the pair welcoming Stormi in February 2018. They broke up in September 2019, but have hung out together since as a family for their daughter. Their cozy-exes situation always sparked chatter of a reconciliation — and it amped up further when the pandemic hit and they quarantined together.

Their last public appearance together was at the premiere of Netflix's Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019. Stormi attended that as well.

Jenner is notoriously private about her personal life, unlike her sisters who have (mostly) let it all play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

But Jenner's post with Scott speaks a lot about the state of their union. In the past, she's said, "If I'm not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don't even know what it is, why would I let the world know?"

Now, she's making it public — and seemingly letting the world know.

