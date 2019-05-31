Katy Perry sings about on-off romances in 'Never Really Over' — and people are here for it

Katy Perry is a New Age goddess in “Never Really Over,” her colorful and catchy new pop track.
The American Idol judge released the song overnight and it’s already gotten tons of love. It’s on the top of the iTunes Pop chart — and even her one-time frenemy Taylor Swift, with whom she recently buried the hatchet, gave it a thumbs-up by adding it to her Apple playlist.
The video sees Perry, a hippie queen of a different era, working through the aftereffects of an on-off romance. It’s not lost on anyone that she’s had a few of those, including with her new fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and in years past with John Mayer.
The lyrics to the song are relatable (who hasn’t been stuck on a past love?) and pure pop fun, but the well-choreographed video, directed by Philippa Price, is vibrant to the max. Just try to count all the hearts — you’ll give up.
Perry shows her spiritual side, testing out alternative treatments — acupuncture, cupping (more hearts!) and love potion — making for some fun imagery.
She even let a little of her true silly side slip in. Now that’s the Katy we know and love.
During an upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Brooke Reese, Perry talked about the new song, saying,"There are so many ways to choose your own adventure these days. I mean, you can be in the best position of your life and in the healthiest place in your life and then you get one text message that just makes you fall to your knees. Or you get one comment on social media or you get one like and you're like, here comes that wave of nostalgia from the past."
She continued, "But there is acceptance in that all these things that you did in the past led you to this place. And you had to go through all that to get here. So, I believe that we all have the option to be our best selves, but we've got to choose it."
And KatyCats are here for all of it — and then some — today. Here have been some of their reactions to the new song (“pop perfection”), her first solo pop single since “Hey Hey Hey” off of her 2018 Witness album:
This is what I call pop perfection, the concept and the aesthetics just wow Katy Perry did that again #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/mfsgoE3fJX— Sara| NRO (@perrysorbit) May 31, 2019
MOOD #NeverReallyOver #NeverReallyOver #NRO pic.twitter.com/5fsq0fopqq— 🆅 (@darkperrysk2) May 31, 2019
When you hit that note. @katyperry #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/X3Q5Tx5KYr— hannah (@PERRYGASMS) May 31, 2019
I am OBSESSED with this song and literally every time I hear it I choke up and can barely hold the tears back. So proud of you mom- 🧡🧡🧡#NeverReallyOver https://t.co/ulR45jyFL5— FERRAS (@ferras) May 31, 2019
3 years later and this tweet is still true @katyperry #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/UP8FZWTEZK— katrina (@katrieber) May 31, 2019
I am crying in a Hyundai Sonata wih @jaredfrieder and it’s 10:58 PM and we’re hearing “Never Really Over” by @katyperry for the first time and@i just wanted to landmark that.— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) May 31, 2019
YAY! @katyperry delivering the pop banger we all needed. https://t.co/0Kj3Jv37Db— Shannon Grixti (@shancake_) May 31, 2019
Haters : Katy's over— S (@thoserumours) May 31, 2019
Katy Perry: #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/NrlTOZflw7
I love that we have this visually beautiful serious music video, and we get a tiny taste of that Katheryn I see you @katyperry #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/0eaX6ehUta— Ash (@ashleyegreer) May 31, 2019
🎶 JUST BECAUSE IT'S OVER... 🎶 #NeverReallyOver pic.twitter.com/PYRzOknRyl— Thiago Araújo (@todearaujo) May 31, 2019
I’m going to be playing this over and over again and wishing it was #neverreallyover. 😭😭😭💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/kcapEEjwWa— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) May 31, 2019
