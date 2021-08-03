Kathy Griffin speaks out after successful cancer surgery and pill addiction revelation: ‘Grateful for all the love’

Kathy Griffin says her cancer surgery on Monday "went well." (Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin says her surgery for lung cancer on Monday "went well." The 60-year-old comedian shared a health update Tuesday after the operation to remove a large mass on her left lung. In the social media post, she said she was "grateful" for the support following her cancer news as well as disclosures the same day that she had privately been battling a pill addiction and had made a past suicide attempt.

Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.

I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.

This keychain means the world to me.

One day at a time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tUUjEnpwnO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 3, 2021

The star of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List went public with her lung cancer diagnosis via social media on Monday morning. A non-smoker, Griffin said she had long had a mass on her lung, which she had x-rayed every three years. It hadn't increased in size until recently — to the point that half of her lung had to be surgically removed. The cancer is stage one and contained to her left lung, so doctors hoped the surgery would eliminate a need for chemo or radiation.

Her rep told People on Monday afternoon that she was "out of surgery" and "everything went well, per her doctor."

But that was half of a story. An interview with Griffin ran on Monday's Nightline about the cancer diagnosis, but also that she is one year sober after a pill addiction.

She said it started amid several turbulent professional years, after her infamous photo shoot mocking former President Donald Trump. She was prescribed Provigil, an amphetamine similar to Adderall, followed by Ambien, a sleep aid, and then painkillers oxycodone and Vicodin for an elbow injury.

At her darkest point, she considered suicide and was hospitalized on a psychiatric hold. That led to a "nasty" detox and ultimately a sobriety path that includes attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She said the attending the meetings, despite being a non-drinker her whole life, led the "clouds [to] part."

Griffin said the recovery time for surgery should be a month or less. She urged people to keep up to date with their medical check ups, adding, "It'll save your life."