Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis, will undergo surgery to remove ‘half of my left lung’

Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ)

Kathy Griffin has lung cancer and is undergoing surgery to have half of a lung removed.

The 60-year-old comedian shared her diagnosis on Monday on social media, noting that it is stage one and that her doctors "are very optimistic."

"I've got to tell you guys something," the star of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List began her post. "I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!"

She continued, "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

Griffin said she "should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

The star said "it's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work," while dealing with backlash from her infamous shoot mocking former President Donald Trump, "making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine." She also lost her mom in March 2020, sharing at the time, "I am gutted. She was my best friend."

Griffin added on her latest post, "Of course I am fully vaccinated for COVID. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life."