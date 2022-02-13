Kathy Griffin goes skinny dipping to celebrate a 'clean' cancer scan: 'Shaking my boobs and butt'

Kathy Griffin went skinny-dipping to celebrate her good health news. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

It's been just over six months since Kathy Griffin announced in early August that she'd been diagnosed with lung cancer, telling fans that she planned to undergo surgery to have half of her left lung removed. Now, the comedian is sharing the good news that her six-month follow-up scan has come back clean — and to celebrate, she's losing her clothes and hitting the pool.

The 61-year-old Emmy winner shared a video on Saturday that shows her skinny dipping in her lavish pool.

"No more #cancer," she told fans. "And yes, I'm skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT?"

6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer. And yes, i’m skinny dipping in the pool while shaking my boobs and butt. SO WHAT? pic.twitter.com/8UQSa3iTtU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 12, 2022

Griffin's good news prompted well wishes from the likes of Ben Stiller, Audra McDonald, Richard Marx, Charisma Carpenter and more. Replying to friend E. Jean Carroll's message of support, the former Bravo star cracked, "Let’s face it E. Jean, the world NEEDS ME."

Griffin's skinny dipping celebration echoes her festivities for her 61st birthday in November. The birthday girl shared a video of herself shimmying around in her birthday suit.

After making her stage one lung cancer diagnosis public in August, Griffin — who says she's "never smoked" — has been candid about her struggle to get through treatment while newly sober. The outspoken comic revealed that she had become addicted to painkillers and felt suicidal, but had been "clean and drug-free" for more than a year prior to her diagnosis.

"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," the My Life on the D-List star wrote on social media days after her surgery. "Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic painkillers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!”

She added, "The last night I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills. With over a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills."