Kathryn Newton ‘Eats Up’ the Red Carpet at ‘Abigail’ Premiere With GCDS Monster Mouth Shoes

Kathryn Newton joined the method dressing moment on Wednesday. The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Abigail” at Regency Village Theatre wearing a pair of horror-themed pumps.

Kathryn Newton in GCDS Morso heels at the premiere of “Abigail” on April 17 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The star is no stranger to having a little fun with her footwear. She met the Barbiecore moment in 6-inch Versace platform pumps during the thick of that trend. Back in 2022 she added additional sparkle to her look in a platform disco-themed sandal from Prada for Comic-Con.

Newton, who plays Sammy in the film, was joined by co-star Melissa Barrera on the red carpet. The project is a modern take on the film “Dracula’s Daughter.”

About the Shoe

The actress’s footwear was a daring pump for the brand GCDS. Dubbed the Morso heel, it is a black pointed-toe patent leather pump, which has been a major trend on red carpets for the past few months. The vamp features a square cut across the top of the foot.

The most eye-catching aspect of the design is the heel. In place of a stiletto or a block heel, the designers turned the back of the shoe into the snarling jaw of a monster, featuring sharp teeth all dipped in gold. The style was first seen in the GCDS fall 2024 runway show presented in Paris. That collection was titled “Toys for Adults.”

Method dressing is trending

Stars are throwing themselves into their projects, dressing to the theme on red carpets. Though method dressing has been a Hollywood tactic since the 1990s, recently it’s seen a major renaissance. Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal selected a variety of Barbie pink footwear for her “Barbie” press tour which was widely covered, spurring an affiliated Barbiecore trend.

Zendaya, who has been method dressing for the majority of her career, and image architect Law Roach have been nodding to the idea of tennis whites in her press tour for the film “Challengers,” wearing white Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps with almost every outfit. Even the “Godzilla Minus One” crew got in on it, wearing monster claw bedecked footwear to the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

