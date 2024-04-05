Kate Shindle Stepping Down As Actors’ Equity President After Nine-Year Tenure

Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle has announced that she will not seek re-election when her nine-year tenure ends May 23.

Shindle, who revealed the news in an interview with The New York Times, said she will remain active in the labor movement but intends to focus on resuming her acting career. She told The Times that her position as Equity president – an unpaid volunteer position – left her with so little time for her acting career that she hasn’t been able to clock enough professional hours to quality for Equity health insurance.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Shindle said, “It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve as the top officer of our union since 2015, and it sure has been a hell of a ride. Since March 2020, the vast majority of my creative energy has gone into solving our collective problems – sometimes successfully, sometimes making frustratingly incremental gains. I’m ready to pivot back to solving difficult scenes, moments that aren’t quite working, that piece of a song that’s eluding me, and to spend more time in rehearsal rooms than on zoom calls. I am always, always rooting for our members, and will be cheering for the next president to succeed in new and different ways. Onward, and thank you.”

Equity is the national union for theater actors and stage managers, and includes more than 51,000 members.

Shindle’s tenure at Equity was marked by one of the largest upheavals in Broadway history: The 18-month Covid pandemic shutdown that began in March 2020. The industry has made considerable strides since reopening in September 2021, but box office remains nearly 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

Shindle’s announcement marks the second major change in the Broadway labor scene this year, following the decision by Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin to retire nearly two months ago. St. Martin led the League – the trade organization representing theater owners and producers – for 18 years; the position is currently held by Interim President Jason Laks.

Among Shindle’s acting credits are Broadway roles in Jekyll & Hyde, Cabaret, and Legally Blonde. She was an associate producer of the Tony-nominated Broadway premiere of A Christmas Story: The Musical, and film and TV acting credits include Capote, The Stepford Wives, Law & Order: SVU, Gossip Girl and White Collar.

