Kate Gosselin says she feels 'safer' dating in front of the camera

Kate Gosselin’s new show, Kate Plus Date, is all about the reality star looking for love — in full view of a camera crew and the entire world.

While some people might find that intimidating, Gosselin explained Tuesday on Today that she actually finds it comforting. She was answering a question about whether she ever had second thoughts about her decision to date on TV.

“No, because honestly I feel safer. I was more of the feeling, like, I felt more scared about going into public and meeting a stranger,” Gosselin said. “I mean, there are so many news stories out there it scares me to death and, honestly, as a parent, the responsibility is greater for me to be safe, because I have people counting on me. And so, for me, it’s a crew that I’ve known forever, It’s 99 percent guys. They love me, I love them, and I felt like surrounding myself with them, they’re not gonna put me in a position that’s unsafe or scary.”

Gosselin said the crew working on her new show is the same as it’s been for her previous ones, such as Kate Plus 8, which documented her life parenting twin girls, 18-year-olds Mady and Cara, along with sextuplets (Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden), now 15.

The Gosselin kids have long talked with their mom about dating again after she separated from their father, Jon Gosselin, in 2009 after a decade of marriage. Still, for years, she focused on things other than romance.

“I was busy with my kids. There was no energy, there was no time. Who wanted to do hair and makeup and find an outfit and heels at the end of the day?” Gosselin said. “But, I mean, Mady and Cara headed off to college, my ‘little kids’ are headed into high school, and it suddenly occurred to me that pretty soon it’s just going to be, like, me and the dogs rattling around the house. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘OK, if I don’t want to be single forever, I at least have to try.’”

The Gosselins had a messy split, mostly because of their disagreements over custody of the children. However, Kate confirmed on Today that Hannah and Collin are living with their father, while their siblings live with her. The camera caught Mady and Cara smiling and giggling as they watched their mom’s interview from nearby.

“I am a huge supporter of, you know, the kids have to have a voice,” Gosselin said. “I never wanted them to… they will all say, I never made them choose, I don’t think it’s healthy. Whatever works for each of them works for me, and their happiness is the most important thing to me.”

She added, “We’re as happy as eight teenagers can be.”

Eight teenagers plus, you know, Kate. And maybe a love interest. She wouldn’t give away whether or not she found love on her show.

