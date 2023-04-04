Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirm engagement: 'It was the most romantic' proposal

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long spark engagement rumors at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. (Photo: WireImage)

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long confirmed what's been suspected for weeks: they are, in fact, engaged. Bosworth appeared on on Tuesday's episode of her "future husband's" Life is Short With Justin Long podcast where they shared details of the "organic" proposal.

"I did have a plan," Long joked.

"The plan was amended," Bosworth quipped, but prefaced: "The idea of big proposals makes me uncomfortable because there's something that doesn't feel honest about it."

Long said he initially had "a special thing planned" around Bosworth's birthday. (The actress turned 40 in January.)

"About a month before that, life — like we were talking about — things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings," Long, 44, continued. Throughout the podcast, the actors alluded to going through something "hard" together, but did not share any details.

Long ended up proposing to Bosworth one day as they laid in bed.

"It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change. And so it came out in a very organic way as all of these moments with you have felt," Long shared.

Bosworth said she remembers her "future husband" proposing with "a lot of clarity."

"We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist. We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us really great piece of advice which was, 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,'" the Blue Crush star shared.

When Bosworth asked Long one morning what he needed, the actor replied: "To spend my life with you."

"I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,'" the actress recalled.

Long added, "The words just came out so naturally."

"I just thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," Bosworth declared.

Long and Bosworth confirmed their romance last year. Although they knew each other for years, the two connected working on the 2021 film House of Darkness.

The marriage will be the first for Long and second for Bosworth. The actress was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013, but they separated two years ago. Their divorce was only finalized last month — days after Bosworth debuted her engagement ring at Vanity Fair's 2023 Oscars party.