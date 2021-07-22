Kate Beckinsale says she's never been on a real date: 'I either marry them or get pregnant by them'

Kate Beckinsale claims she doesn’t have a dating life — because she gets serious with her romantic partners too fast.

The Pearl Harbor star spoke to Extra about her romantic history and admitted that she hasn’t exactly had the most conventional experience.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kate Beckinsale attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"I've never really been on a date," the actress, who split from 23-year-old Canadian rapper Goody Grace in October, explained. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Beckinsale shares her daughter Lily, 22, with her former partner Michael Sheen. She married filmmaker Len Wiseman, who she met while filming Underworld, in 2004. The couple split up in 2015 and officially divorced in 2019.

Despite her theory about her dating life, Beckinsale doesn’t always marry the people she is romantically involved with. In 2019, Beckinsale dated The King of Staten Island star Pete Davidson and even raised eyebrows when the two engaged in some serious PDA at a hockey game.

Later that year, Beckinsale became romantically involved with Grace and found herself having to defend the relationship due to critics of their age difference. When one Instagram user asked why Beckinsale continued to date men who could be her children, she snarkily replied, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."

While she may claim to have never gone on a proper date, Beckinsale told Extra that she isn’t interested in being set up, either.

"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," she said.