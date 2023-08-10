Karlie Kloss spotted at Taylor Swift's final L.A. concert after rumored friendship drama

Karlie Kloss, left, was at Taylor Swift's concert on Wednesday. The women used to be "best friends." (Corbis via Getty Images; Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

Karlie Kloss remains a Swiftie.

While the 31-year-old model's friend status with the "Fearless" singer remains murky, Kloss did attend Swift's "Eras Tour" show on Wednesday. Fans and photogs captured her at the final show in Swift's six-night stint at SoFi Stadium, which also marked the end of the first leg of Swift's North American tour.

One video was shared with emojis that perfectly sum up the development, including a siren, eyes and exploding head. Though it seems Kloss did not attend as a FOS (Friend of Swift). According to Us Weekly, Kloss didn't join fellow celebs — like Swift pal Emma Stone — in the VIP area. Instead, Kloss, who attended with friends Marianne Fonseca and Misha Nonoo and sat in the bleachers. She also didn't rock special Swiftie fashion or wear signature friendship bracelets, instead blending into the background in jeans, a white vest and sneakers.

"Klossy," who welcomed her second child with Joshua Kushner in July, did gamely pose for a selfie with fans, so she wasn't exactly hiding. She also danced along to "Shake It Off" and "Don't Blame Me."

Kloss has not yet shared photos of her night out — like many other celebs (and civilians) have been to tout their attendance at this year's hottest concert event. Meanwhile, it was a huge night for Swift, who announced she'll soon be releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version). It will drop October 27, the same date the original came out nine years ago.

Taylor Swift, left, performs as model Karlie Kloss walks the runway during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Swift and Kloss were supertight a decade ago. They became friends in late 2013, after Swift performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Kloss modeled. They did it again the next year. The friends also posed together for a Vogue cover in 2015 that called them "best friends."

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift on the cover of Vogue (Vogue).

Things amped up further in Swift's "Bad Blood" girl gang era. Kloss appeared in the video for that 2015 song, was among Swift's famous friends brought up on stage during her tour and, of course, attended the singer's famous Fourth of July parties.

Taylor Swift and her Bad Blood gang — Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Serayah, Mariska Hargitay, Lily Aldridge and Karlie Kloss — at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It didn't seem like it was a "just for the cameras" situation either. "Kaylor" would lunch together, sit courtside, roadtrip, have sleepovers and be each other's plus-one at events. There was also fan speculation they were romantically involved.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are seen in New York City in 2014. (GRT/STAR MAX/IPx)

But they were soon spotted together less frequently. Swift didn't attend Kloss's 2018 wedding — or the one in 2019. While Kloss insisted they were "good friends" in late 2018, she was spotted with Kendall Jenner amid Swift's public battle with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kloss then vacationed with Scooter Braun as Swift very publicly fought him over her music catalogue.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss attend a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2014. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Neither Swift nor Kloss has confirmed what was behind their alleged falling out.