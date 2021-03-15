Karlie Kloss Welcomes First Child with Husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss Instagram

Karlie Kloss is a mom!

The supermodel, 28, welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, who shared their baby's arrival on Instagram Sunday. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in October, PEOPLE exclusively reported.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kloss has been showing off her growing baby bump with her modeling moves.

In mid-November, Kloss gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump when she posted a sweet video of herself saying "hello" to her little one on the way wearing a black bra top and orange bottoms while lounging in bed. Zooming into her belly, Kloss cooed, "Good morning."

On Thanksgiving, Kushner shared a sweet snap of his wife wearing a red bikini with the simple caption, "❤️😎."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss

The Kode with Klossy founder married her businessman hubby in Oct. 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 guests. The bride wore a custom Dior gown (which took over 700 hours to create) for the ceremony.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.

Story continues

RELATED: Karlie Kloss Opens Up About Husband Joshua Kushner: 'I Followed My Heart Despite Any Complications'

BFA Joshua Kushner (L) and Karlie Kloss

They continued their wedding celebrations in June 2019 with a star-studded party in Wyoming that included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and close friend Derek Blasberg in attendance.

On the couple's second wedding anniversary, both shared heartfelt messages to one another on Instagram.

"happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍, Kushner captioned a photo of Kloss.

Karlie shared a video clip dancing together at their wedding reception writing, "I fall more in love with you every day ❤️ Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner."

Kushner's older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to former president Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump; both Jared and Ivanka worked as senior White House aides in the Trump administration.

Over the years, Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to the Trump family.

In an interview for the podcast, InCharge with DVF, earlier this year, reflecting on her relationship with Kushner, Kloss said she "really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that."