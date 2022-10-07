Kanye West defends pro-life stance to Tucker Carlson: 'I perform for an audience of 1 and that is God'

Kanye West talks to Tucker Carlson about supporting Donald Trump, his "White Lives Matter" stunt and abortion. (Photo: Fox News)

It's been a whirlwind week for Kanye West. After stirring controversy with Monday's Yeezy fashion show, where he and models sported "White Lives Matter" shirts, the 45-year-old rapper sat down with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson where he sounded off on a number of hot-button issues, including abortion.

"You just came from Paris Fashion Week, you just landed and you have the lanyard still on from it and there’s a photograph on it. What is that?" Carlson asked.

"It's a photograph of a baby's ultrasound," West said on Thursday's Tucker Carlson Tonight.

"You designed that. Why? What does that mean?" Carlson probed.

"It just represents life. I'm pro-life," West clarified.

"You wear it on a badge. What kind of response do you get?" Carlson asked.

"I don't care about people's responses, but I care about the fact that there are more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point," West replied. "That 50% of Black death in America is abortion. So I really don't care about people's response to that. I perform for an audience of one and that is God."

West, who goes by Ye, doesn't hide his conservative views. During his failed presidential run in 2020, the Grammy winner publicly revealed he and ex-wife Kim Kardashian considered aborting their first child. West's talking point at the campaign rally was the beginning of the end of his marriage.

West also talked to Carlson about supporting Donald Trump. The rapper was the former president's most famous supporter and didn't shy away from wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat in public.

"My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over. They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life," West explained. "They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if they wear it. I'm like, you know, OK, green light me then."

West went on to condemn the media.

"We are in a battle with the media. Like, the majority of the media has a Godless agenda, and their jokes are not working," West declared. "This whole like 'Oh, Ye's crazy' and all these things, they don't work because the media has, you know, they’ve also watched travesties happen, just even specifically to me, and just watch it and act like it wasn’t happening. And they stay quiet about it."

Presumably, West doesn't put Fox News in the "Godless" category.

