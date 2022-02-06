Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'I'm not playing about my Black children anymore'

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is prohibiting him from seeing their four children. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kanye West is once again lashing out on social media at his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, 44, continued his war of words with Kardashian, posting a text exchange he claimed to have with his ex's cousin. West has repeatedly claimed that Kardashian has prohibited him from seeing the couple's four children.

On Sunday, West posted a screenshot of a text message that reads "Send me Kim's number." However, it received no response. In the caption, West elaborated on the situation, claiming that Kardashian had accused him of trying to have her killed.

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her," West captioned the post. "So let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughter's party and I'm accused of being on drugs, then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I'm accused of stealing. Now I'm being accused of putting a hit on her. These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with Black men's lives, whether it's getting them free or getting them locked up. I'm not playing about my Black children anymore."

In a follow-up post, West posted a series of text messages he claims came from Kim's cousin. In the chat, the cousin appears to correspond cordially with West, and even supported his efforts to keep his daughter North West off TikTok. However, the conversation took a turn when the cousin requested information about his Yeezy sneaker line.

"This is an example of Kim's cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeded to ask me for some Yeezys. Afterwards, her other cousin Kara called me saying she agreed with me then said she would speak out publicly, which she never did, then she suggested I take my medication," West wrote. "My dad didn't have money or a public voice when my mom destroyed me and his relationship. I do this for every parent on either side whose kids' futures are being one-sidedly controlled. I don't even have the right to get angry as a father without being called erratic. I gave that family the culture. If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me, I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children."

Story continues

On Friday, West accused Kardashian of "kidnapping" their daughter Chicago, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he shared a screenshot of a message that read, "America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address [of Chicago's 4th birthday party]. You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing."

Kanye also shared that after the January party, he "had to take a drug test" because Kim "accused me of being on drugs."

This isn't the first time the "Stronger" performer voiced his concern about allowing their eldest child, North West, to have a TikTok account. In response to his statements, Kardashian posted a lengthy reply in her Instagram Stories explaining that she's attempting to co-parent their four kids in a difficult situation, even though her rapper ex has made it "impossible every step of the way."

The couple split in late 2020, and Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.