Kanye West speaks out after 'harassing Kim' on social media: 'I take accountability'

Kanye West acknowledged his "jarring" social media posts on Tuesday about Kim Kardashian. While there's no mention of the vitriol spewed at Pete Davidson, the rapper admitted posting messages from his estranged wife came across as "harassing."

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," the rapper, who legally goes by Ye, began on Instagram. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders... I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

West scrubbed all of his Instagram posts earlier, including those private exchanges with Kardashian. The reality star, who filed for divorce from the musician one year ago, texted him that he's "creating a dangerous and scary environment" and if Davidson gets hurt, "this will all be your fault."

The Grammy winner had encouraged his fans to "scream" at the Saturday Night Live comedian if they saw him in public. There were multiple threats, which West somewhat retracted at Kardashians request. He then sent her a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day, which he documented on social media. Everything that transpired in the last 48 hours sparked a larger conversation about harassment.

This isn't the first time West has made private things in his relationship with Kardashian public. Before the Skims mogul filed for divorce, the rapper made headlines during his 2020 presidential run claiming they almost terminated their first pregnancy. He then alleged Kris Jenner (whom he dubbed Kris Jong-Un) was trying to lock him up during a tirade against Kardashian's famous family.

West, who said in 2018 he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, recently called out a fan who equated his social media posts with mental health issues. The 44-year-old rapper replied on Instagram to someone who said he's "off his meds."

"The world is racist, sexist, homophobic, and crazy phobic at our core. Its [sic] cheap and dismissive to say I’m off my meds anytime I speak up," he declared in a now-deleted post. "Phobia in this sense doesn’t mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to. Lets [sic] be more conscious and not write each other off so easily."

West has a lot going on professionally. The rapper, who is newly single as actress Julia Fox confirmed their split on Monday, will supposedly drop Donda 2 next week. The first part of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premieres Wednesday on Netflix.