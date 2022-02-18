Kanye West objects to Kim Kardashian's request to be legally single

Kanye West does not want Kim Kardashian to be declared legally single. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with the rapper on social media.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, filed documents on Wednesday opposing Kardashian's request until custody and property issues are resolved. If the reality star's motion is approved, West has a number of requests of his own. Without getting too into the weeds, they involve taxes, health insurance and retirement funds, but the interesting one has to do with remarriage.

According to the document, viewed by Yahoo Entertainment, West wants his estranged wife to waive marital privilege if she gets hitched before their divorce is finalized.

"Terminating marital status before custody, property, and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences. This is especially true if one of the parties were to pass away while the case is pending. An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence if a party remarries before the case is concluded," the document states.

Kim Kardashian filed paperwork in December asking a judge to declare her legally single amid Kanye West divorce. (Photo: WireImage)

So what does that mean, exactly?

Let's say Kardashian weds boyfriend Pete Davidson, hypothetically speaking, and he witnesses an incident involving her children. Communication between spouses is privileged, so Davidson wouldn't have to testify about said incident while West and Kardashian resolve custody issues. West is asking that if Kardashian remarry, she waive marital privilege — meaning he would have to testify in this hypothetical — "until a final custody determination has been made, and that Kim obtain the same waiver from any new spouse prior to remarriage."

Lawyers for Kardashian rejected West's conditions. A hearing has been set for March 2 at which Kardashian will likely be declared single. The former couple has a prenuptial agreement in place which resolves many financial and property issues.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Kardashian's lawyer for comment, but did not receive a response.

West and Kardashian share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The "Runaway" rapper has publicly critiqued the Skims founder in recent weeks for her parenting, specifically for putting North on TikTok. The reality star issued a rare statement in response to her ex-husband.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she began.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way," Kardashian added. "And hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."