Kanye West and Khloé Kardashian spar online as she defends Kim Kardashian's parenting

Kanye West responds to Khloé Kardashian after she publicly pleads for him to stop bashing Kim Kardashian.

As the dust settles from Kanye West's Yeezy show, in which he and several models sported "White Lives Matter" shirts, the rapper is standing by the stunt. Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith and Diddy are among the stars who've condemned the message, and now, Khloé Kardashian has entered the chat.

The reality star called out her former brother-in-law for seemingly deflecting from the controversy by continuing to bring up her famous family. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, West rehashed claims he wasn't initially invited to daughter Chicago's birthday and called out celebrities — like Hadid — for not speaking up about that instead.

"So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter," he wrote. (Conservative pundit Owens was in attendance for Monday's presentation and also wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt.)

West continued, "Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion. And for all audience so outraged about my t-shirt where was you when I couldn't see my kids ... I went public in hope of the public support at that time."

Kardashian didn't appreciate West publicly shading sister Kim's parenting and responded in the comments section.

"Ye, I love you. I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," Khloé began, saying everyone knows the truth about "the birthday narrative."

"You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came," she continued.

"Like you have pointed out yourself, [Kim] is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully," the Good American co-founder wrote, adding she's "happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."

Shocker: West didn't appreciate Kardashian's message. And he certainly didn't take her up on the offer to chat in private. The rapper, who goes by Ye, posted a screenshot of the message and fired off a response.

"You are lying and are liars ..." West began, yet again claiming the Kardashians "basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday." He maintained he was only able to attend the party because Travis Scott, who shares two children with youngest sister Kylie Jenner, gave him the address. "Also I should see my children 100% of the time but since there's a separation it should have been 50% of the time ..." the fashion designer added.

Kim, who shares four kids with West, filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. Co-parenting has been a bumpy road for the stars as the rapper often airs out their dirty laundry online.

West's latest posts contradict what he said in a Sept. 22 interview on Good Morning America where he apologized to Kim "for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration." He claimed he has "new respect" for ex-wife. But he stood by his assertion that he constantly has to "fight" to have a say in decisions when it comes to their kids.

Kim has not weighed in on West's posts or the "White Lives Matter" stunt. A rep for the star didn't return Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

Her sister Kendall Jenner subtly reacted, though. Jaden Smith was in attendance at West's Paris Fashion Week presentation, but walked out. "I had to dip," he tweeted. "I don't care who's it is if I don't feel the message I'm out ... Black Lives Matter." Jenner liked the messages.