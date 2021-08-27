Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines.

As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.

Most of the action took place on or around a recreation of West's childhood home. During the final song "No Child Left Behind," Kardashian strolled out in a white gown, which E! News reports is Balenciaga Couture. TMZ notes West and Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February, are not back together, but that she will always support his endeavors as they share four children together.

Kim Kardashian appears at Kanye West's Donda event. (Photo: Apple Music)

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared images of the moment on social media.

Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!! 👑🐐🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 27, 2021

The more head-scratching moment came when West stood on the porch of his mock home with Manson, 52, and DaBaby, 29.

DaBaby is featured on West's album and the 44-year-old rapper is obviously standing by him amid a wave of industry backlash. Why Manson was there is unclear, but it would seem as though West is standing by the disgraced rocker. Manson has been accused of assault by a number of women, including Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

The rollout of Donda, West's 10th studio album, has been slow, to say the least. But apparently, he's raking in millions with these listening events.