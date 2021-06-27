Police expect Marilyn Manson to turn himself in to authorities on assault charges

Marilyn Manson is expected to turn himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has a warrant out for his arrest in Gilford, New Hampshire, and faces two counts of Class A Misdemeanor Simple Assault. Manson's lawyers have reached an agreement for the musician to turn himself in to Los Angeles authorities to face the warrant, police say.

Gilford Police Chief Tony Bean Burpee in a statement to USA TODAY said his department's prosecutor will forward the warrant to the LAPD detective who will then arrange a specific date and time for Manson to turn himself in.

"We have been in a holding pattern," Burpee said in a statement. "We are simply looking for Mr. Warner to turn himself in on the active warrant so that we can proceed."

USA TODAY has reached out to Manson's lawyer for further details.

Police say even though Manson is expected to be booked and processed by the LAPD, he will be issued a court date with the New Hampshire District Court.

"If Mr. Warner turns himself in within the next few weeks, his initial appearance/arraignment will likely be scheduled for mid-August," Burpee said.

According to law enforcement, Manson was performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, a local outdoor amphitheater, on Aug. 18, 2019, when the assaults allegedly occurred. The alleged assaults, which authorities say were not sexual in nature, involved a videographer in the stage pit, who was subcontracted to film the show.

Initially, Manson's attorney Howard King called the Gilford Police Department's claim "ludicrous" in a May statement to USA TODAY, but added that he and his client "remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

In addition to these charges, the embattled musician has been accused of assault by multiple women, including his ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood and "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco. In April, Bianco filed a lawsuit accusing Manson of sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking, and in February, "Westworld" star Wood alleged Manson "horrifically abused" her "for years."

Contributing: Charles Trepany

