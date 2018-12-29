Kanye West calls out Drake for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'It's the most f***ed up thing of all'

Kanye West lashed out at Drake for following his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram. (Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kanye West reignited his beef with Drake Saturday morning, calling the rapper out for following Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

In a series of tweets that West has since deleted, Drake gets taken to task for daring to keep up with Kardashian on social media. The rant comes just weeks after West accused the Canadian star of threatening him and his family, prompting Kardashian herself to warn Drake off.

@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018





Among other things, the two musicians have been feuding over West’s possible involvement in revealing that Drake fathered a child, which came to light on a Drake-dissing Pusha T track earlier this year. West has also complained that Drake didn’t get his clearance to sample a song he produced, and there’s also speculation that the “Kiki” love interest referenced in Drake’s “In My Feelings” track is Kardashian.

So imagine West’s surprise to come across an old gossip item noting that his nemesis had followed his wife back in September. (For what it’s worth, Drake no longer shows up under Kardashian’s follower list.)

West didn’t take the news kindly, calling it the “most f***ed up thing of all” and questioning why Drake would follow his wife. He also insinuated that Drake was envious of his family, tweeting “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have.”

Just minutes later, however, his tirade was deleted, replaced by two messages reading “love everyone” and “all positive vibes.” Did he have a change of heart? Did Kardashian intervene? Did Drake apologize? Perhaps only Kris Jenner knows for sure.

