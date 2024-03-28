Kanye West Allegedly Evaded Diddy At Rolling Loud Before Homeland Security Raid

Kanye "Ye" West doesn't seem to have a soft spot for Diddy, as sources claimed he refused to meet up with the fellow rapper.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker, who now legally goes by Ye, publicly aired his grievances against Diddy in 2022 amid his antisemitic phase. Despite their perceived beef, the Bad Boy Records founder recently took what appeared to be an unsuccessful step toward reconciliation.

Sources Claim Kanye 'Ye' West Dodged Diddy's Attempt To Hold A Conversation

MEGA

This year's Rolling Loud Music Festival saw performances from Ye x Ty Dolla $ign at California's Hollywood Park, with several fans and stars showing up to enjoy the concert. At the time, Diddy and his entourage were spotted in the crowd.

However, sources claimed the embattled record producer didn't attend for just the music. Diddy allegedly requested a face-to-face meeting with Ye — a message he delivered through people close to the rapper.

Unfortunately for him, the meeting didn't happen, with insiders claiming Ye had zero interest in the idea when it was brought to his attention. The Yeezy founder's alleged reaction is plausible, given the perceived beef between the Hip-hop veterans.

On the other hand, Diddy seemed ready to let bygones be bygones. TMZ reported that he appeared supportive of Ye at the Rolling Loud Festival and even brought his children to watch the performance.

What Happened Between Ye & Diddy?

MEGA

The speculated bad blood between Ye and Diddy went viral in 2022 over the younger rapper's infamous antisemitic remarks and "White Lives Matter" shirts.

At the time, the Donda Academy founder accused Diddy of threatening him on behalf of unnamed Jewish people after the 54-year-old criticized his "White Lives Matter” clothing.

Additionally, during their public feud, Ye released one of their text exchanges, where he accused Diddy of being a "fed." Given the drama between them, the embattled rapper's supportive appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival is even more surprising.

A Fight Broke Out At Ye's Rolling Loud Performance

Transgender woman gets into a fight with a man at Kanye West’s rolling loud show. pic.twitter.com/vhb2IDKQSU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 15, 2024

Ye's Rolling Loud performance faced an unexpected hiccup when a brutal fight broke out in the mosh pit. The battle involved an alleged transgender woman and a male concertgoer, with a viral video capturing all the gory details.

The clip did not show what caused the disagreement between the parties, as it starts with people failing to hold back the trans woman. They thwarted any attempt to stop them from throwing hands with the man, and a bloody brawl followed.

The trans woman was repeatedly punched in the face until they became a battered mess — yet they kept holding their own and coming back for more. As the fight progressed, onlookers seemingly split into three groups.

The first appeared to be enthusiastic fans, who excitedly cheered as they watched the brawl while the second group tried to separate the duo. As for the third, they actively supported the trans woman and went as far as pushing them to continue fighting while shouting "World Star."

Ye's Music Saved The Day

MEGA

The violent brawl ended when everyone remembered why they were in the mosh pit. As Ye's rapping skills echoed through the crowd, the fighting stopped, and people started vibing to the music.

The battered trans woman also dropped their beef with the male concertgoer to participate in the Rolling Loud festivities — with blood streaming down their face. It was unclear if any arrests were made or how bad the person's injuries were.

The fight's video sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some coming for the trans woman in the comments. One X user claimed, "Bro was bleeding but no period." While another critic chimed, "Just two grown men fighting it out."

"And she held her mf ground," someone defended the trans woman, with a fellow X user agreeing, "They/them lowkey got them mfs even tho they bloody asl."

Diddy's Lawyer Slams Home Raids

MEGA

Before sources shared what allegedly occurred between Diddy and Ye at the 2024 Rolling Loud Festival, agents from Homeland Security Investigations had raided two of the embattled record producer's homes.

Sources reported that the raids were part of a s— trafficking investigation conducted by federal authorities in New York. However, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, vehemently slammed the raids as a "witch hunt."

In the first public statement released on behalf of Diddy since Monday's raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes, Dyer stated:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

He added, "This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."