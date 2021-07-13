Kaley Cuoco shares the 'surreal' moment she found out she's an Emmy nominee

Kaley Cuoco woke up to some happy news Tuesday.

She was nominated for an Emmy in the category of best actress in a comedy for her performance in the first season of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. While some of her co-stars on The Big Bang Theory had been nominated for Emmys over the years and the show itself was highly decorated, it was Cuoco's first. Not only that, but the show that rests largely on her shoulders, as she's the star and executive producer, and was one of eight nominated in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series.

Footage of the sweet moment that Cuoco found out — which she shared on social media — shows her excitedly watching the announcement, which streamed live on the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website and elsewhere. (Check out the full list of nominees here.)

Cuoco was visibly thrilled, grinning and putting her hand over her mouth. "I have no voice to say how happy I am!" she said hoarsely to the camera. Labeling herself a "first timer," she wrote that the experience was "surreal."

She was just as excited for the rest of the cast and crew. In addition to the best comedy award, Rosie Perez earned a supporting actress nomination for her turn as Cuoco's co-worker. It's also up for additional prizes on technical categories.

Cuoco had already won nominations for playing the part of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant who wakes up next to a dead man and has to figure out what happened. Her name was called as a nominee for the Golden Globe Awards that were given out in February and, just last week, the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She'll find out if she won — in a field that also features Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Alison Janey (Mom), Jean Smart (Hacks) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) — when the ceremony airs live September 19 on CBS.

Whatever happens then, HBO announced back in December that The Flight Attendant would get a second season.

