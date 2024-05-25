'Ka Moana Lu'au' fires up Aloha Tower

May 25—1/2

Television producer Al Masini believed that the best name for something describes what it is. The mega-hits "Entertainment Tonight," "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" and "Star Search" were three of his creations. The producers of "Ka Moana Lu'au" have followed suit with their aptly named visitor attraction at Aloha Tower.

"Ka" is the Hawaiian equivalent of "the" when referring to a single item (plural can be indicated by replacing "ka" with "na"). "Moana" is the Hawaiian equivalent of "ocean," and everybody knows what "lu'au" means.

And, yes, "Ka Moana Lu'au" ("The Ocean Luau") checks all the boxes as standard visitor industry dinner and show entertainment. The personalities of several cast members, and their use of the open-air venue, give the show unique value-added content.

For instance, a cast member known as Cousin Jerry, the emcee of the pre-show entertainment, caps his discussion of the importance of coconut palms in Oceanic cultures by walking over to one of the palm trees near the tower and climbing up to the fronds while the audience below watches in awe.

Another emcee, Makani, takes charge of the post-dinner entertainment and introduces music and dance representing the standard Polynesian destinations: Tahiti, New Zealand, Tonga and Hawaii. Hawaii's musical heritage is beautifully presented with Hawaiian and hapa haole standards accompanied with hula.

A welcome element in "Ka Moana Lu'au" is that audience members are brought up on stage for the purpose of teaching the basics of hula to them rather than as fodder for cheap laughs. No one is set up for ridicule here! Everyone has the opportunity to learn. It is a pleasant change.

Not quite last, and certainly not least, were the fireknife dancers. It's been decades since Samoan fireknife dancers became part of Waikiki luau, and the men of "Ka Moana Lu'au" live up to expectations. Hawaii-born fireknife champion Peter Whitney reigns as the charismatic star of the show; fireknife dancers Cousin Jerry, Larry Tuileta Jr. and Isi share co-star status in the segment.

As a footnote for consumers: People with dietary concerns can go to the luau website for information on the menu. Pork eaters will find the kalua pork is moist and flavorful, and local folks can serve their own portions of poi.

'Ka Moana Lu'au'

>> Where: Aloha Tower Marketplace, 1 Aloha Tower Drive

>> When: 4:45 to 7:45 p.m. Sunday-Friday; check-in from 4:45 p.m.; luau grounds open at 5:15 p.m., dinner service from 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.

>> Cost: Moana Classic Lu'au, $129 (18 and older), $109 (13-17) and $89 (4-12). No charge for "lapchild" (0-3). Several upgrade packages with premium seating and more amenities are available. Round-trip transportation from selected pickup points in Waikiki is $30. Valet parking is $10 plus gratuity.

>> Info: or 808-926-3800