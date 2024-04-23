Justin Trudeau's 3 Children: All About Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien

Justin Trudeau and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, have two sons and one daughter

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau with his children: Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau and Hadrien Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire, are parents to three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

The former couple's first child, Xavier, was born in 2007 and Ella-Grace followed in 2009. Five years later, Justin and Sophie welcomed Hadrien.

On Aug. 2, 2023, the Trudeaus announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The prime minister wrote on Instagram, “Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

He added, “As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy.”

Since then, the family has continued to work together and even take trips together. Soon after the announcement, Justin and Sophie took their children on a private family vacation. The prime minister’s office explained at the time, “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire with their children: Xavier Trudeau, Ella-Grace Trudeau and Hadrien Trudeau

Years prior, in 2016, Justin opened up about his love of fatherhood, even through the ups and downs. "It's messy being a parent, but it's exciting," he told Vox.

Here is everything to know about Justin Trudeau’s children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Xavier Trudeau, 16

Justin Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier Trudeau

Justin and Sophie welcomed their eldest child, Xavier, on Oct. 18, 2007. As a teenager, he began to make appearances on his father’s social media accounts and even began to travel with Justin on official visits.

The duo made a splash on social media in August 2023 after Justin shared a photo of himself and Xavier on Instagram — they were dressed in pink and headed to see the movie Barbie. The prime minister captioned the photo, “We’re team Barbie.”

A month later, Xavier joined his dad on a trip to India for the G20 Summit. NDTV reported the pair spent a few days in New Delhi.

Justin and Xavier were greeted by a government official as they deplaned, and they also paused to watch a group of performers dance. The trip was part of a six-day state visit that also included time in Indonesia and Singapore.

Beyond his foray into the world of politics, Xavier is also a good big brother, according to his mom. In April 2023, Sophie posted a photo of her two sons on Instagram and reflected on their relationship in the caption.

"Noticing the size difference between my two sons just melts my heart… because I know Hadrien might tower over Xav one day," she wrote. "For now, he’s his basketball mentor."

Ella-Grace Trudeau, 15

Justin Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau and his daughter Ella-Grace Trudeau

Justin and Sophie welcomed Ella-Grace on Feb. 5, 2009, and the politician has been open about his parenting choices with his middle child.

In 2016, Justin told Vox that raising a feminist daughter – and feminist sons – was incredibly important to him.

He explained, “I talk to our daughter, Ella ... all the time about how she can do anything she wants and she's just as good as any man, and she's better than any man because she's brilliant and she's wonderful and everything.”

Like her elder brother, Ella-Grace and her dad have gone to the movies together. In 2023, Justin shared another theater-going photo, but this time he took his daughter to see Oppenheimer. He wrote on Instagram, “Balancing things out: Oppenheimer with Ella.”

In 2024, Sophie shared a series of photos to celebrate Ella-Grace’s 15th birthday.

“I fell in love before I even laid my eyes on you. You inspire me and I learn from you every day," she captioned the carousel on Instagram. "It’s an honour to be your mother through all the good and not so good days. Continue to be as fierce as you are vulnerable."

Ella-Grace's dad followed suit with his own tribute post to his daughter. "Happy birthday, Ella! You might be a lot taller now, but you’ll always be my little girl," Justin wrote on Instagram. "And I’m always going to be so, so proud of you."

In honor of Earth Day in April 2024, Justin posted a photo of himself and Ella-Grace skiing. He wrote in the caption, "The best days of my life are the ones I’ve spent outside with my kids."

Hadrien Trudeau, 10

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau/Instagram Justin Trudeau and his son Hadrien Trudeau

Justin and Sophie welcomed their youngest child, Hadrien, on Feb. 28, 2014.

Ten years later, Justin shared about one of his son’s interests on Instagram while wishing him a happy birthday. “Fun, fearless, and adventurous… that’s this guy right here. Happy birthday, Hadrien!” Justin wrote under a photo of his son suited up for a plane ride.

A few months earlier, Justin posted about Hadrien's inventive Halloween costume on X (formerly Twitter).

The prime minister captioned the photo, which showed his son dressed as a headless man, “Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!”

