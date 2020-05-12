Hailey Baldwin says she's glad Justin Bieber's tour was postponed so he has 'more time' to get 'strong and healthy'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to share their quarantine experience — discussing life and acne — in their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers. (Screenshot: Facebook Watch)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to document their quarantine experience.

Despite being in lockdown in a 9,000-square-foot estate set on 10 acres of lakefront property (unrelatable), the newlyweds talk about annoying each while isolating (relatable) — and other topics (acne! tour! Jesus!) — over a game of Jenga (also relatable) in the latest episode of The Biebers on Facebook Watch.

Set in a cozy room with lake views that features unhung dog artwork and a $1,135 throw blanket, they admitted in Episode 4 of the series that they were in fact annoying each other.

“I think we both probably annoy each other a lot sometimes,” the model said. “I purposely bother you and do things that...”

“Get under my skin,” the “Stuck With U” singer answered for her.

“You bite me, so don’t even try,” Baldwin replied without further explanation.

“And I attack you with the Nerf gun randomly,” the 26-year-old Canadian replied as video played of one such attack.

“The random Nerf gun is my ultimate annoyance,” she agreed.

Despite foam dart attacks, they agreed that as newlyweds — they eloped in 2018 and had a big reception last fall — they’re enjoying the bonding time that isolation forced on them and, as The Biebs put it, “getting to know each other.”

Baldwin, 23, said, “My hope is we never stop getting to know each other. That’s my goal in marriage: ‘Til we’re 100, we still are learning something new about each other and constantly getting to know each other.”

While interrupting each other at times — and Bieber educating novice Jenga player Baldwin on rules of the game — they went on to talk about his “Changes” tour being postponed, which she thought was a good thing so that Biebs, who’s been candid about his mental health and addiction struggles, will have “even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare.” She added, “Everything happens for a reason” and when the tour does happen “you are going to be so strong and healthy.” (For the record, she thinks he’s currently in “great shape.”)

Bieber went on to lament having acne on his forehead in his mid-20s, “which is trash,” he said. “Who gets adult acne? I do. I hate it.” Baldwin said it will be “fixed” and she thinks he’ll “be much happier” when his skin clears up.

The pair, who bonded attending the same church, talked about leaning on religion during the uncertain time. They said they continue to watch virtual service offered by Churchome in Beverly Hills while up north.

He said while talking to someone from church, they spoke about how online articles and comments are made to make people think they have to accomplish something spectacular during quarantine. Bieber, who comes from humble beginnings, reminded people they they just need to survive.

“Oh, ‘learn a new language.’ Do this, do that,” he said mocking the suggestion. “For a lot of people, a lot of people are really overwhelmed right now because they lost their job or something happened to where they don’t know where they’re gonna get their next check from... They’re just trying to get through the day... I would just encourage people who are trying to just get through don’t feel pressure to ... get all this stuff done... Just do as much as you can.”

Bieber also talked about reconnecting with old friends from his “My World Tour,” which ran from 2010 to 2011, via Zoom and watching the Michael Jordan docuseries, The Last Dance.

The Biebers on Watch airs new episodes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT. He and Ariana Grande also released the quarantine anthem “Stuck With U,” also featuring Baldwin in the video, with proceeds going to charity.

