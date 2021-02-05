Julie Andrews, Chris Evans and more honor Christopher Plummer: 'What an unbelievable loss'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
Christopher Plummer is being mourned by his Sound of Music co-star Julie Andrews in the wake of his death. The two are seen here at the 50th anniversary screening of the film in 2015. (Photo: Reuters)

Tributes are pouring in for "one of the greats," actor Christopher Plummer, who passed away at his home in Connecticut on Friday. He was 91.

Plummer, whose decades-long career included The Sound of Music, Beginners and A Beautiful Mind, is being remembered across the industry for his accomplishments on screen and on stage. Julie Andrews, who was Maria to Plummer's Captain von Trapp, is mourning her "cherished friend."

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years," Andrews tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

Plummer's Knives Out co-star, Chris Evans, noted the Oscar winner's "longevity and impact" in Hollywood.

"He was a lovely man and legendary talent," Evans shared. "What an unbelievable loss."

Knives Out star Ana de Armas said her "heart is broken."

"How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn [Monroe], the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company"

Read more tributes to Plummer below:

