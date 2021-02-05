Julie Andrews, Chris Evans and more honor Christopher Plummer: 'What an unbelievable loss'

Christopher Plummer is being mourned by his Sound of Music co-star Julie Andrews in the wake of his death. The two are seen here at the 50th anniversary screening of the film in 2015. (Photo: Reuters)

Tributes are pouring in for "one of the greats," actor Christopher Plummer, who passed away at his home in Connecticut on Friday. He was 91.

Plummer, whose decades-long career included The Sound of Music, Beginners and A Beautiful Mind, is being remembered across the industry for his accomplishments on screen and on stage. Julie Andrews, who was Maria to Plummer's Captain von Trapp, is mourning her "cherished friend."

"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years," Andrews tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."

Plummer's Knives Out co-star, Chris Evans, noted the Oscar winner's "longevity and impact" in Hollywood.

"He was a lovely man and legendary talent," Evans shared. "What an unbelievable loss."

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

Knives Out star Ana de Armas said her "heart is broken."

"How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn [Monroe], the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company"

Read more tributes to Plummer below:

The Sound of Music is a sad one today as Christopher Plummer has left us today. He was giant of stage and screen, winner of an Academy Award for “Beginners.” He died at age 91 with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side. Rest in eternal music, Captain Von Trapp. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer... one of the greats. <3 pic.twitter.com/Nv0ANVQeWf — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 5, 2021

We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.♥️ pic.twitter.com/hDV3q1opzJ — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mu6KRJTk7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2021

Pixar remembers Christopher Plummer, who as Charles Muntz in Up, taught us that “adventure is out there.” Rest in peace, good friend. pic.twitter.com/FzvjPeVraf — Pixar (@Pixar) February 5, 2021

