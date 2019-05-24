Julianna Margulies slams new abortion laws, calls Trump a 'sleazy, cheating and horrible person'

Julianna Margulies did not hold back her feelings about the moves that several states have made to outlaw abortion during an interview Thursday with Verizon Media's own BUILD Series in New York City.

"Old white men telling women what they can do with their bodies is repulsive, and it’s abhorrent,” the former star of The Good Wife said.

She cited Alabama lawmakers’ decision earlier this month to outlaw abortion even in cases of rape and incest.

“I don’t even… I can’t. Are we going back to the Middle Ages?”

Julianna Margulies discusses her new show, The Hot Zone, on May 23, 2019, at Build Studio in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) More

Margulies, who was promoting her upcoming National Geographic mini-series The Hot Zone, said she doesn’t think the law will make it to the Supreme Court, where social conservatives want it to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I don’t know why these men who made this law — or think they made this law, because I think it won’t go far — but think that they have the right to do that, except that there must be some sort of fear. It seems like a control thing, you know? Because it’s medieval to me.”

The actress had particularly candid words about President Trump.

“The irony of all of this is all these people are excited because Trump is in the White House, and I could pretty much imagine how many abortions he’s funded in his life,” she said. “It’s true. I mean, he’s a sleazy, cheating and horrible person, and this is what they think... It’s just all so hypocritical. I just want everyone to wake up.”

Margulies has increased her monthly donation to Planned Parenthood as a way of fighting back.

“That’s all we can do, right, is just support these people and join in on the fight and get out there,” she said.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.