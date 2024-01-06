Judge denies Cher's conservatorship request over son Elijah Blue Allman. For now.

Cher poses on Sept. 27, 2023 ahead of the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024, in Paris.

A judge declined to immediately approve Cher's conservatorship request over her son, who is opposing the petition.

Cher's legal team did not give Elijah Blue Allman or his attorneys enough time to review the documents they filed, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled on Friday.

The Grammy-winner's lawyers filed the documents on Tuesday but the court required them to be sent in at least five days before Friday's hearing. The court also approved Allman's request to choose which attorneys he'd like to represent him.

"Elijah is pleased that the court recognized his right to his preferred counsel ... and his right to review the confidential information to which he had been denied access," one of his attorneys, Avi Levy, said in a statement to USA TODAY. "He looks forward to the next hearing, at which he will have the opportunity to oppose this petition on its merits."

Cher filed the petition seeking to be Allman's sole conservator because of alleged "severe mental health and substance abuse issues," making him unable to manage his financial assets, she contends.

The next hearing regarding the petition is scheduled for Jan. 29. USA TODAY has reached out to Cher's representatives for comment.

Elijah Blue Allman said Cher is 'unfit' to be his conservator

Musician Elijay Blue Allman arrives at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 19, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Allman, 47, objected Cher's petition, arguing that a conservatorship of his estate is not necessary and that his mother "unfit to serve" in that role, records show.

He said after struggling addiction and making irresponsible financial decisions in the past, he receives professional treatment and regularly attends alcoholics anonymous meetings, according to court records.

"Given that I no longer have an active dissolution case, I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that either," Allman said in the objection filing. "Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary."

Blue's wife, Marieangela King, also denounced the conservatorship, calling it "deeply disturbing," in a statement issued by her record label, Verdict Music, and shared with USA TODAY on Wednesday. King claims she "has historically been excluded from the decision-making process when it comes to her husband’s medical treatment."

Allman files to dismiss divorce after two years

On Tuesday, Allman requested to end his divorce proceedings against King after two years.

"I have dismissed my petition for dissolution of marriage and I am reconciling with my wife so that we can work on our relationship now that I have found a path to sobriety," he said in the objection filing to Cher's conservatorship petition.

Allman's attorney filed a request for dismissal of the case without prejudice in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, court documents show. King's attorney consented to the dismissal.

The two married on Dec. 1, 2013. Allman filed for divorce on Nov. 15, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, following a separation since April 2020.

Cher claims Marieangela King is 'not supportive' of son Elijah's recovery

Prior to the Allman's dismissal of divorce proceedings, Cher alleged that King is not suitable for the role of conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

The filing adds that King allegedly attempted to check Cher's son out of a treatment center.

"(Cher) is informed and believes that Angela is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," according to the petition.

The documents claim King could not be be appointed as Allman's conservator unless the court believes that to be in Allman's best interest. Cher's attorneys argue that doing so would "result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah's assets for self-destructive purposes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge declines approving Cher as Elijah Blue Allman's conservator