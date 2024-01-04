Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, asks court to dismiss divorce case after 2 years

Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, has requested to end his divorce proceedings against his wife, Marieangela King, after two years.

Allman's attorney filed a request for dismissal of the case without prejudice in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, according to a court document obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday. King's attorney consented to the dismissal.

Allman, 47, and King married on Dec. 1, 2013. On Nov. 15, 2021, Allman filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, after the two had been separated since April 2020.

"The couple have been working on their marriage and have reconciled," a representative for King said Wednesday in a statement to USA TODAY.

Elijah Blue Allman's request to dismiss divorce comes after Cher filed for conservatorship

Cher and Elijah Blue at the premiere of the film "Blow" March 29, 2001 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The move to dismiss the divorce case comes one week after Cher filed a petition for conservatorship of Allman due to alleged "severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Grammy-winning singer claims that due to those reasons, her son is unable to manage his financial assets.

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner (Cher) is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the filing states.

Cher is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son's estate and resources and per the filing, the "Moonstruck" actor has "worked tirelessly" to get her son needed help. A hearing for a temporary order is scheduled for Friday.

Elijah Blue Allman's wife, Marieangela King, denounces Cher's conservatorship petition

In a statement issued by King's record label, Verdict Music, which was shared with USA TODAY Wednesday, the label calls Cher's conservatorship petition "deeply disturbing." King claims she "has historically been excluded from the decision making process when it comes to her husband’s medical treatment," according to the statement.

"Given the sensitive nature of Mr. Allman’s past health challenges, (many of which have previously made headlines and whose details have regrettably been published), it was Ms. King’s deepest hope that, regarding her husband’s future medical treatment, the family as a whole could have worked together privately, out of the public eye, so as to spare him the added stress that a proceeding of this nature inevitably creates," Verdict's statement reads.

"Despite a clear pattern of being habitually bulldozed over and repeatedly undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout her 10 year marriage, Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf," it continues. "Ms. King is and always has been fully committed to her husband’s complete recovery and is currently involved in his medical care."

Cher has denied her daughter-in-law's allegation that she'd orchestrated a kidnapping of her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

In December 2022, King alleged in a filing in the couple's divorce case that Cher had orchestrated a kidnapping plot for Allman to be removed from their New York hotel room on the night of their wedding anniversary in November 2022.

"I am currently unaware of my husband's well-being or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him," King claimed in the December filing. "I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Allman’s) mother."

In October 2023, Cher denied the abduction allegation in an interview with People magazine and said the family matter she's dealing with is related to Allman's longtime addiction issues.

"I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t," Cher said. "I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children.”

Contributing: Anthony Robledo and Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elijah Blue Allman, files to dismiss Marieangela King divorce case