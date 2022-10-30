Josh Duhamel, 49, and wife Audra Mari, 28, dress as Anna Nicole Smith and J. Howard Marshall for Halloween: 'What age difference?'

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari dressed as J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith for Halloween. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

When it comes to their joint Halloween costume, Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari are in on the joke.

The star of The Thing about Pam, 49, and his wife, 28, chose to play up their age gap by dressing up as the late Playboy cover girl Anna Nicole Smith and her much older husband, billionaire J. Howard Marshall, for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday evening. Smith married the 89-year-old Marshall when she was 26 years old, and later went to the United States Supreme Court to battle for his inheritance after he died one year into their marriage.

Outfitted in a tan suit with a faux bald wig cap covering his hair, Duhamel used a walker during the star-studded gathering. Mari, meanwhile, paired a platinum blond wig and red lipstick with a choker necklace and a revealing black dress. In a video posted to Mari's Instagram page, the newlyweds hammed it up for the camera.

"What age difference? Ladies and gentlemen Anna Nicole Smith & J. Howard Marshall," Mari captioned the video, which was set to the oldie "So This is Love" by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas.

Duhamel and Mari, who began dating in 2019, wed last month in a North Dakota ceremony. However, the Shotgun Wedding star previously shared that he was almost unable to walk down the aisle at his own wedding due to an injury he suffered during the pre-ceremony festivities.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show last month, Duhamel told James Corden that he landed in the emergency room following a rowdy party bus ride following the couple's rehearsal dinner.

"So I think I'm gonna hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing across the top of it, and I throw my back out," Duhamel recalled, sharing that he couldn't "get up out of bed" the day of the wedding. "The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle. And it was, like, touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding."

Luckily, he was saved by a cortisone shot, and was "fine the whole night."

Duhamel was previously married to Fergie, and they share a 9-year-old son, Axl. The couple split in September 2017, and the singer filed for divorce in 2019 after eight years of marriage, People reported at the time.