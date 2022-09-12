Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari in North Dakota Wedding Ceremony

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Fargo, ND - Actor Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari get married at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple looked stunning as they were seen riding a red vintage convertible around town, posing and happily pumping their fists in the air.Pictured: Josh Duhamel, Audra MariBACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are married!

The couple — who got engaged back in January — tied the knot during a ceremony on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.

TMZ, who was first to report the news, said that Duhamel, 49, and Mari, 28, wed on the rooftop of the area's Jasper Hotel, citing an eyewitness.

The pair then reportedly stopped by Duffy's, a local tavern, for food and drinks, the outlet reported.

Representatives for Duhamel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but a source who went tells PEOPLE the pair had "a great time" and that the evening "was lovely."

Josh Duhamel, Audra Mari

Kevin Mazur/Getty / Adam Bettcher/Getty

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017.

The Transformers star then revealed he was engaged to Mari on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach in January 2022. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

Following Duhamel and Mari's engagement in January, a source close to Mari told PEOPLE she would "love to have kids with Josh."

The source added that the Miss World America 2016 model is "very sweet, caring and close with her family" and was "getting to know" Duhamel's 9-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with Fergie.

In May 2022, Duhamel chatted with PEOPLE about his upcoming wedding day at The Thing About Pam's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, explaining at the time that he and his then-fiancée were "in full prep mode."

When asked if he was enjoying the process, he explained that because he had been busy working, Mari had taken the reins.

"Thankfully she's really good at it," he said. "I'm there to sort of answer questions or if she's got questions about something."

Duhamel also explained that when it came to the details, he had minimal requests.

"Most of the stuff I don't care about," he shared. "I just want there to be great music, I want to have people around that we love, and I want be present. I want to make sure that when the night comes, I don't want to be overcome by the moment. I just want to be present and have a great time."