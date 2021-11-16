Josh Duggar's wife Anna gives birth to 7th child amid child pornography scandal

Anna Duggar announced the arrival of her and husband Josh Duggar's baby girl on Tuesday. It's the seventh child for the couple. The news comes two days before Josh is set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing ahead of his child pornography trial.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna captioned the post. She revealed on her Instagram Stories that Madyson was born on Oct. 23.

Josh and Anna are parents to Mackenzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, who turns 2 next month. The Duggars announced in April they were expecting their seventh child. One week later, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was charged with receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12. The 33-year-old reality star pleaded not guilty.

Anna has remained by Josh's side throughout the scandal. In September, she accompanied him to court and the two appeared upbeat. These aren't the first disturbing claims against Josh involving young girls.

In 2015, Josh admitted to molesting five girls when he was a teen, including four of his sisters. TLC canceled the popular reality show amid the controversy. In a statement at the time, Josh admitted to leading a "double life" that included having a pornography addiction and being "unfaithful to my wife." Anna stuck by her husband.

A jury trial in Josh's child pornography case is set to begin on Nov. 30 in Arkansas. He's facing up to 40 years in prison if convicted on both charges.

