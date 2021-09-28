Josh Duggar holds hands with pregnant wife Anna after hearing in child porn case

Josh Duggar appeared in court on Monday for a hearing in his child pornography case. Although a judge denied the defense's motion to dismiss charges, the disgraced reality star seemed upbeat with his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, by his side.

In a video captured by Arkansas news station 40/29 News, Anna, who is expecting her seventh child with the former 19 Kids and Counting star, held Josh's hand as they smiled for cameras exiting the courthouse. Josh has been charged with receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12. Josh, whose six kids are under the age of 12, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The defense lost four of five motions, failing to get evidence tossed out. Josh's attorneys wanted photos of his hands and feet that were taken in custody suppressed or dismissed. The judge also denied a motion to suppress statements he made to special agents.

Josh was granted contact with his kids — Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 22 months — as long as Anna is also present. A source told People she believes her husband "is innocent."

"She's standing by him," an insider claimed.

Josh faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on both counts and fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts.

Josh has a history of sexual abuse. TLC's popular show 19 Kids and Counting was canceled after he admitted to molesting five young girls, including four of his sisters, while in his teens. He was embroiled in scandal again months later when he admitted to cheating on Anna and having an addiction to pornography.

A jury trial in Josh's child pornography case is set to begin on Nov. 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.