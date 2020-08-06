Josephine Skriver named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2020 Rookie of the Year

Josephine Skriver may be taking some time off from modeling gigs while quarantining in the woods of Nashville, Tennessee with her fiancé. But being named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s “Rookie of the Year” certainly is a bright spot for the 27-year-old Denmark-native.

Best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, the model was chosen to be one of eight rookies featured in the publication’s legendary swimsuit issue for the very first time, alongside Anita Marshall, Marquita Pring, Kim Riekenberg, Valentina Sampaio, Lorena Duran, Brooks Nader and Hyunjoo Hwang. After the release of this year’s issue on July 13, fans and editor-in-chief, MJ Day, voted for the next Rookie of the Year and ultimately gave the title to Skriver.

Skriver learned of her the distinction during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kylie Mar, where the model spoke about her longtime desire to work with the brand.

“It's been a dream of mine to be in the magazine for so long,” she says. “I must've been 16 or 17 and once you sign with an agency and they give you your people, you kind of sit down and you have this meeting and they go, ‘So, what are your goals in life?’ And I was like, well, SI, Victoria's secret and like a beauty campaign. And I just hit the trifecta. And I can't believe that that was like finishing that little girl’s dream and finally getting it 10 years later in my career.”

The SI issue, which features veteran models Hunter McGrady and Halima Aden, has been praised as the most inclusive yet with the debut of Kathy Jacobs, a 56-year-old model, Christie Valdiserri, a bald model and Sampaio, one of the year’s Rookies who is also the magazine’s first transgender model. Pushing the envelope on who is represented in the magazine each year is what drew Skriver to it.

“I literally think that they are the trailblazers of our industry in being a movement that is just so empowering to women, every shape, every size, every background. And I couldn't be more proud of being part of a family like that and just getting to be in a group of these wonderful and strong women,” she says. “I'm actually just so bummed that this year we're not able to all meet and like hang out.”

Aside from not being able to experience special moments with the many women featured in the magazine as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Skriver reflects fondly on the experience of shooting for the publication.

Josephine Skriver posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020, on sale now. (Photo: Kate Powers/Sports Illustrated) More

