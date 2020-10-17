Jon Voight says President Trump 'must win' election, slams 'evil' Joe Biden

Weeks before the presidential election, Jon Voight is appealing to his fan base to re-elect President Trump, calling his opponent Joe Biden “evil.”

The 81-year-old Academy winner and long-time supporter of Trump laid out his thoughts in a two-minute video posted to Friday on Twitter. “Biden is evil. Trump must win. He’s real,” said Voight. “He will bring back the people’s trust. These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever."

Arguing that former vice-president Biden will only implement Obama-era policies that “weakened America,” the actor, who is also the father of Angelina Jolie, then said the “deceitful” left has “lied to the American people.”

Voight’s support for President Trump is no Hollywood secret. In a May Twitter video titled “A Message of Hope,” he praised the POTUS as “a true patriot” who “will protect his country till the end, with dignity, honor, respect and love.” And in March, Voight posted a video message about overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, finishing with, “And may god protect our president and his family.”

In November, President Trump awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts in a White House ceremony. The award is given by a president to artists who, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, "...are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support and availability of the arts in the United States."

At the event, Trump praised Voight’s performance in the 1979 film The Champ. "Everyone was crying at that movie. I tried not to, Jon. It wasn’t easy," he said. "We love having you here, especially because it’s someone that I happen to really like."

While Voight is quite vocal in his support for president, calling his 2019 impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of congress, a “lie,” Jolie is not.

Jon Voight (L) was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump (R) on November 21, 2019.

Last year, when asked by Entertainment Tonight for her views on the impeachment process, she demurred. “I really didn’t want to speak politics tonight,” said Jolie at the premiere of her film Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. “We live in a country of laws and...I don’t believe it should be my opinion. Something as serious as impeachment...is not for me to decide, it is not my opinion about it that ever matters. It’s about the facts and the law.”

In his most recent video, Voight said Trump “is a man of integrity, fighting for you and this country’s welfare. He loves this country as you do.”

With only weeks until the presidential election, celebrities have been pushing for their choice candidates — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Hailey Bieber are voting for Biden while Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin and Kirstie Alley have championed Trump.

