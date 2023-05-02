Jon Bon Jovi on son Jake and Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged young: 'I don't know if age matters'

(Photo: Getty Images)

It's official: Jon Bon Jovi is set to be Millie Bobby Brown's father-in-law.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the Bon Jovi frontman confirmed that his 20-year-old son, Jake Bongiovi, is engaged to the Stranger Things actress, 19, and offered his advice to the pair. The young couple, linked since 2021, teased an engagement on social media three weeks ago — by posting matching photos of her wearing a diamond ring on that finger — but have otherwise been mum on the topic.

Cohen got the singer, 61, to confirm by congratulating him on "the big engagement news." Bon Jovi replied in the affirmative, adding it was "the latest one. I got three of my four" kids engaged.

Cohen asked if the New Jersey-born singer had concerns about the couple being young. It was noted that, of course, Bon Jovi is married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, though they tied the knot when he was in his late 20s.

"I don't know if age matters," the "I'll Be There for You" singer replied, "if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice really is growing together is wise. Growing together."

He added, "So I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

As for whether he's seen the British actress in Stranger Things, he replied, "I've seen it, of course. Millie's wonderful. Her whole family are great. Really great. Jake is very, very happy."

On April 11, Brown and Bongiovi, who is also pursing acting, shared photos of what appeared to be them celebrating their engagement. Her post included a Taylor Swift lyric.

Bon Jovi and his wife are also parents to Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 20. Jesse announced his engagement to girlfriend Jesse Light. It's unclear which of his other children is also engaged.