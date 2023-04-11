Who are Jon Bon Jovi's children? All about Stephanie, Jesse, Jake and Romeo Bongiovi.

Jon Bon Jovi brought his family to his Bon Jovi's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction in 2018. From left: Jesse, Dorothea Hurley, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephanie, Romeo and Jake. (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

Jon Bon Jovi's kids are all grown up — something we are reminded of upon the news of his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's apparent engagement to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer, who's fronted his New Jersey-born band for 40 years, is a father of four children with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The rock star (born Jon Bongiovi) met Dorothea as students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in Parlin, N.J., in 1980. He said she let him cheat off her in history, and it was on from there. After dating for most of the next nine years, they eloped at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in 1989 while he was touring.

Jon, 61, and Dorothea, 60, who said the secret to their long-lasting relationship is that they "really like each other," are parents to four children: Stephanie, Jesse, Jake and Romeo Bongiovi.

They have tried hard "to give our kids a normal life," Dorothea told People in 2016. "I never pointed at the TV and said, ‘There’s Daddy!'" And they are a tight-knit bunch. When COVID hit, they all retreated to their Red Bank, N.J., home to isolate together. "Our focus has always been family first," she said.

Let's meet the kids...

Stephanie Bongiovi, 29

Jon Bon Jovi with Dorothea and Stephanie in 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)

The couple's first child — and only daughter — Stephanie Rose was born in New Jersey on May 31, 1993.

"I remember coming home with Stephanie, our first, and thinking, I have a daughter?" the rock star said in 2020. "I never even had a sister. That was daunting. We were in uncharted territory to say the least. Everyone comes to the hospital to visit and they bring flowers and balloons, and they drop your bag off and the mommies lay down in the bed with the baby, and then you’re like, oh my god. Now what? ... There’s just the two of us alone in the room going, holy sh**. We were so grateful that she was healthy but we were scared s***less."

Jon wrote the song "I Got the Girl" about Stephanie. When she was about 7, she first joined him onstage as he performed the track with lyrics about his "5-year-old princess" from the band's 2000 Crush album, and he'd often sing it while home video of her appeared behind him. In 2017, she memorably joined him on stage in Las Vegas and danced with him to it. He told the crowd, "It all goes by so fast. They start out as little bitty babies and their future's looking bright. And I wrote this song for that little baby, who's now not such a little baby anymore."

The father-daughter dance came five years after Stephanie made headlines after she had an apparent heroin overdose as a college student in upstate New York in 2012. She was initially charged with drug possession, but the charges were later dropped under New York's Good Samaritan Law.

At the time, Jon called what happened "human" as well as a "tragedy ... that I had to face too" and vowed the family would "get through it." He later said he had "no idea" about her drug troubles, telling the Associated Press that year, "I’m shocked as much as the next parent with this situation... Steph is a great kid. Great GPA. Cool school; everything about it is idyllic. She was doing great, then a sudden and steep decline." In 2016, he called the overdose his "worst moment as a father" and said "I feel it was a terrible tragic lesson of life but I thank God every day because she is whole... I know personally people whose sons and daughters, where it was a lot, lot worse. That could have been Stephanie." A year after that he described it as a "terrible speed bump that we got over," and emphasized that it could have happened to any parent: "There was no need to be any closer to our kids. We couldn’t get any closer."

Stephanie, who keeps private in the digital world save for what appears to be her LinkedIn profile, went on to graduate from the New School in NYC in 2017 and works as a camera operator on TV shows. She's made a handful of red carpet appearances with her dad, including when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jesse, Jake, Dorothea, Stephanie and Jon at the Apollo in the Hamptons in 2019. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

Jesse Bongiovi, 28

Jon and Jesse are business partners in the wine business. Here they are promoting Hampton Water rosé in 2019. (Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hampton Water)

Perhaps the child seen most with his dad is the rocker's second child, Jesse James, who was born in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 1995.

Jesse and Jon are business partners in Hampton Water, a rosé wine released to much acclaim. The "It's My Life" singer told Yahoo Entertainment in 2019 that the idea came from Jesse and his college roommate Ali Thomas. Jesse approached Jon and they partnered with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand. The wine — later named Wine Spectator's best rosé of the year — is named after the Bongiovi family home in the Hamptons, where they often drink rosé.

"I’m thoroughly impressed with Jesse," he told us. "He’s been a great boss. He leads by example. He and Ali work very hard, so it’s been a joy." Jesse added, "I think my dad has always had very high expectations and, certainly, we try to meet those every single day."

Jesse told Sportskeeda the same year, "People assume that because my dad is a celebrity that I don’t work hard. It's something I’ve had to prove wrong my entire life, and I’m fine with that. It has motivated me to want to do even more in every aspect of my life."

Jon brought future Notre Dame football player Jesse to a New England Patriots practice in 2006 where they chatted with Bill Belichick. (Photo: Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Prior to getting into the wine biz, Jesse was an accomplished athlete. He excelled in lacrosse and football at his Brooklyn, N.Y., high school, and went on to play the latter at the University of Notre Dame. He graduated in 2017.

Jesse also told Closer Weekly in 2019, "My favorite memory growing up is when me and my youngest brother Romeo would play my dad and middle brother Jacob in football. We never lost!"

Last year, Jesse announced his engagement to girlfriend Jesse Light, who he has been dating since 2018. He popped the question in East Hampton, and they celebrated with their families.

Jake Bongiovi, 20

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere on May 14, 2022. (Photo: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

Eight years after Jesse was born, Jon and Dorothea welcomed their second son, Jacob Hurley, on May 7, 2002. He was born in in Palm Beach, Fla.

Jake attended boarding school in New Jersey, making headlines for leading his classmates in a national walkout in 2018 to protest government inaction after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting. He said his father's activism, via the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation and his Soul Kitchen pay-what-you-can restaurants, inspired his own. He also played football at the school.

Rock and roll on the gridiron, Jon Bon Jovi supports son on Senior Night https://t.co/4lJ4qrkTdO pic.twitter.com/PufJFC1QaU — njdotcom (@njdotcom) November 2, 2019

In February 2020, Jake announced he'd been accepted into Syracuse University. However, it's unclear his student status with his Instagram bio listing him as an "actor/producer/all around cool guy."

That's right — he's gone Hollywood. It was recently announced that Jake landed a role in the film comedy Rockbottom about a 1980s hair metal band named CougarSnake. He will also appear in Sweethearts, a holiday comedy starring Kiernan Shipka.

Jake, who has been called his dad's lookalike, is perhaps best known for his high-profile romance though. In June 2021, he started dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. She has said they met online and then started hanging out. They made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

On April 11, 2023, the young couple dropped the surprise announcement on Instagram that they are engaged. She shared lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover" along with a photo of them hugging and Brown showing off her diamond ring. While much has been made on social media of their age (he's 20 to her 19) others have pointed out that his parents coupled up as teens and have had a lasting love.

Romeo Bongiovi, 19

Dorothea, Jon and Romeo at the Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 03, 2021. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

The baby of the family, Romeo Jon, was born in New Jersey on March 29, 2004.

Jon joked about the contrast between being a nervous wreck when Stephanie was born and welcoming his fourth child, saying, "Of course, by the time you get to the fourth baby, you’re dragging it into the [hospital] parking lot by its arm, saying, ‘Whatever. Strap yourself in, you’ll be fine.'" Joking aside, he added, "If I could go back and relive any moment in my life, the first thing that comes to mind is the birth of my kids. Because that was such a miracle."

Romeo attended high school in Manhattan. It's unclear what his post-high school plans have been.

He's also the most private of the Bongiovi boys with no known social media accounts. However, he has made many public appearances with his dad, including concerts, premieres and benefits.

Jon and Dorothea said in 2020, after months of having all four of their kids back together to isolate during COVID, that they were "definitely looking forward" to becoming empty-nesters once Romeo graduated high school. "Just not being stuck to a schedule and being able to travel [will be nice]," she said. "But we like to see our kids. It's not like we're going to disappear."

After all, family is what "it's all about," Jon wrote on social media on Father's Day in 2021. The same year he released "Story of Love" about his family — singing, "Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons/They’ve been writing our story before there was one" — with the video showing beautiful clips of family moments with his kids.