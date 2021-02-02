John Travolta dances with daughter Ella in star-studded Super Bowl ad

John Travolta has an extra special dance partner in a new Super Bowl commercial: his 20-year-old daughter Ella.

The pair are among a star-studded group — also including Martha Stewart, actors Leslie David Baker and Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell — in ScottsMiracle-Gro’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, which is about how important the backyard has been amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And while there are lot of fun bits — like domestic doyenne Stewart, saying the brands’ giveaway touted in the ad could land winners their dream garden, “Like mine. You know, just not better than mine” as she tended to her tomatoes in overalls — the father and daughter bit was especially sweet. The iconic dancer from Grease, Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever, 66, set up a tripod to record himself dancing in the yard as Ella told him he was doing it wrong.

John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in a Super Bowl commercial. (Photo: Scotts Miracle-Gro)

“Dad, it’s the red one,” she said.

“I know,” he answered, continuing to futz with the phone.

“The other red one,” she repeated.

“I know,” he repeated.

The two then start doing the “Sunday Best” TikTok dance, leading “neighbor” Stewart to say, “He’s still got it.”

At the end, Baker — grilling in his yard — says, “Hey, Travoltas, don’t be Tik-ity Tok-ing on my grass” as a TikTok style clip shows father and daughter continuing to dance.

John and Ella showed off their dance moves on Instagram in August with the actor writing they were dancing in memory of his late wife Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July at the age of 57. He added, “One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.”

Travolta announced after Preston’s death that he would be taking time off from work to be with his children, also including 10-year-old Ben (son Jett died in 2009), but he popped up in another popular commercial around the holidays that reunited him with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson. He showed off his dance moves, in character as Santa, in that one too.

The Super Bowl, which sees the Kansas City Chiefs face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, airs Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It can be watched on CBS and streamed free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

