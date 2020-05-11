How to do the 'Sunday Best' TikTok dance just as well as Justin Bieber and Jessica Alba

Whether you’re working from home or stuck not-working at home, TikTok might be the perfect time-killing distraction for these quarantined times. So why not take a break from your last Zoom meeting (or from binge-watching The Office for the seventh time) to learn the “Sunday Best” TikTok dance?

“Sunday Best” is a song from the group Surfaces, and its remixed version has found major popularity on TikTok, where celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jessica Alba have learned the dance.

The dance itself moves quickly but isn’t difficult to pick up. If the “Renegade” seems far too complicated for you, then “Sunday Best” might be a good compromise. Even some Yahoo Life staffers got together to their their hand at it.

Plus, the lyrics strike a hopeful chord during this difficult time (“Feeling good, like I should / Went and took a walk around the neighborhood / Feeling blessed”).

Watch the above video for guided step-by-step instruction, or follow along with the below GIFs.

1. Moves #1-3

2. Moves #4-6

"Sunday Best" dance moves 4-6

3. Moves #7-9

"Sunday Best" dance moves 7-9

4. Moves #10-12

"Sunday Best" dance moves 10-12

