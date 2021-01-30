John Stamos says son, 2, 'went to bed last night crying’ as actor quarantines after third COVID-19 exposure

John Stamos, depicted with his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son Billy, was exposed to COVID-19 for the third time. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

John Stamos is keeping a distance from his family, after being exposed to COVID-19 for the third time.

“My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father,” the Fuller House star tweeted on Friday. “I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!”

The 57-year-old, who shares a two-year-old son named Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, 34, implied that he was exposed to the virus while at work, though the specific project isn’t clear. “I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe,” he wrote in another tweet. Stamos also asked his followers to adhere to health guidelines. “People, please follow the rules,” he wrote. “Your actions affect so many more lives than just your own.”

My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days! cont. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 29, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stamos is doing everything right by staying away from his family. The CDC recommends that anyone who has been in close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days, however the organization also states that “Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.” While children are less likely to develop serious illness than adults, notes the organization, they are still at risk for infection.

Fortunately, Stamos has lots of memories to keep him warm — the You star posts frequently to social media about life at home. “Grateful for my healthy family. That I have the privilege of going to work right now,” he wrote in a Jan. 14 Instagram post. “Grateful that I still love our country and I’m looking forward to a new year.”

