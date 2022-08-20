John Stamos celebrates his 59th birthday with throwback photos featuring Bob Saget

John Stamos shared photos from his birthdays over the years and included photos of the late Bob Saget. (Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

John Stamos is 59. In honor of his birthday on Friday, the Big Shot star shared a sweet message and some special birthday snapshots from his life via Instagram video.

Stamos included a variety of photos from his adorable childhood celebrations, annual family and cast gatherings as well as some memorable snapshots from his friendship with late Full House co-star, Bob Saget.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your birthday wishes,” Stamos captioned his Instagram video.

“Here’s some special birthday moments from over the years, in no particular order. I feel like every day is my birthday. I am so grateful for this blessed life that I have and all the beautiful people who are with me now or have passed through,” he wrote.

“God bless you all," the musician continued. "And as my dreams continue to come true, I wish the same for you XOJS.”

Stamos included photos of Saget and Full House costar Dave Coulier, as well as photos of himself and Saget hanging out at a concert, goofing off on a bike and sharing a picnic.

Stamos’ on screen niece, actress Jodie Sweetin, commented on the post, "This was absolutely beautiful. I’m just so proud of the person you are… love you.”

Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo added, “Love this so much, happy birthday John. Sweet Bob would be sending you so many hugs right now… and of course all the jokes. Love you!”

Saget died at age 65 in January. Stamos has since remembered his friend by sharing throwback photos and memories with social media.

In August, Stamos and the Beach Boys paid tribute to the late comedian at their Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer concert. In a clip Stamos reposted from a fan on his Instagram Story, a video featuring Saget can be seen playing on screen before Stamos and the band performed The Beach Boys' classic hit, "Forever."

In May, the You alum celebrated his longtime friend on what would've been his 66th birthday, sharing a smiling photo of himself and Saget by the beach for the occasion.

Story continues

He quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon at the top of the Instagram caption, writing, "Death ends a life, not a relationship."

Stamos added, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."