Bob Saget's cause of death revealed one month after he died

Bob Saget's family revealed his cause of death on Wednesday, one month after the Full House star unexpectedly died at 65.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

The statement was signed, "the Saget Family."

The comedian is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three adult daughters.

Saget, who was on tour at the time, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Jan. 9. He had performed a two-hour set in the Jacksonville the previous night. The local sheriff's department quickly announced that there was no sign of drugs or foul play.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

The family gave a heartfelt statement when he died: "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Earlier Wednesday, hours before Saget's cause of death was released, Rizzo shared her latest social media tribute to Saget, She remembered him as someone who wanted everyone else to be enjoying life to the fullest. To that end, she shared footage of them indulging in food and drinks at restaurants or elsewhere, which she called, their "happy place together."