Bob Saget, beloved TV dad, dead at 65

Bob Saget, who played Full House dad Danny Tanner, has died. He was 65.

The actor and comedian died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Twitter.

The sheriff's department tweeted that deputies responded to the hotel after hotel security had found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget had been on the road doing a comedy tour with dates schedule through June. On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville — and he posted after the show.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget became a TV star playing the widowed father of three girls on Full House. It initially ran from 1987 to 1995. A reboot, Fuller House, was on from 2016 to 2020.

He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos and provided the voice of the future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother.

His comedy act was a contrast to wholesome Danny Tanner.

Saget was married to his second wife Kelly Rizzo since 2018. He has three adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

Tributes have been pouring in following the news, including many which note how "warm," "nice" and "kind" he was in addition to, of course, being funny:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Sad day for comedy world. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Four decades of friendship. Had Thanksgiving with Bob once when we were coming up. He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out. We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk shit again someday. Love you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CTXQrGYiT5 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022

Damn it @bobsaget you left your body

I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy. At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again

Love you forever — Seth Green (@SethGreen) January 10, 2022

Devastated by the loss of my friend @bobsaget. He was not just funny, but truly one of the good guys. I love this picture. Hopefully, they are laughing together 💔 pic.twitter.com/07CSy2CoHY — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) January 10, 2022

Oh Bob… you started my TV Dad and then as I became a comic you became my friend.. So sorry to hear of your passing.. but you will live on through your shows.. now make God laugh. 🙏🏽🙏🏾 #bobsaget pic.twitter.com/vwePjiVkIW — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Love you, Bob Saget. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 10, 2022

