John Oliver says Clarence Thomas has less than 48 hours to take his $1-million-a-year deal and get off the SCOTUS bench

John Oliver says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas still has about 48 hours to accept his million-dollar offer to quit the court.

During a February episode of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Oliver promised Thomas $1 million a year to leave the Supreme Court bench. The comedian said he'd gift Thomas a $2.4 million luxury motor coach as part of the deal.

"This is not a joke. This is real. A million dollars a year until you or I die," Oliver said, adding that the offer would only be valid for the next 30 days.

On Sunday, Oliver was doing a show about the US student-debt crisis when he dropped a reminder to Thomas.

"Another banger decision from the gavel gang, who are really playing the hits these days," Oliver said, referencing the Supreme Court's June 2023 ruling against President Joe Biden's student-debt relief plan.

"Honestly, you guys should probably take this show on the road. And if you do, I've actually got the perfect tour bus. For another 48 hours, it can be yours. Well, one of yours. If the rest of you get invited is kind of up to him," Oliver said while gesturing at a photo of Thomas.

Oliver extended the lucrative offer to Thomas during the season premiere of his Emmy-winning show on February 18.

During a segment discussing the Supreme Court, Oliver accused Thomas of having various conflicts of interest, including accepting expensive vacations from a Republican megadonor and refusing to recuse himself on cases involving his wife, Ginni.

Thomas, who earns an annual salary of $298,500, once said the job of a Supreme Court justice was "not worth doing for what they pay."

"The job is not worth doing for the grief. But it is worth doing for the principle," Thomas told the Bar Association in Savannah, Georgia, in 2001.

Representatives for Thomas didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

