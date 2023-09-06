Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner: A look back at their romance

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no more, after he filed for divorce Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Fla. According to Today.com, who obtained the documents, Jonas states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The filing includes the details that the two have a prenuptial agreement. As for their children, it states that Jonas has been living with them, but he's seeking "shared parental responsibility."

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to reps for both.

Here's a recap of what's happened up to this point:

Sept. 3, 2023: Reports surface that Jonas has consulted with divorce lawyers

According to TMZ, "Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie."

The news came at the same time there was speculation about Jonas's wedding ring, which he had been spotted wearing inconsistently. While rings don't always mean anything, it appears it did in this case.

Despite the rumors, the news was somewhat of a shock, because everything appeared to have been fine as recently as last month.

July 2022: Jonas and Turner welcome baby girl No. 2

Reps for the couple confirmed that Joe and Sophie had welcomed a second daughter, although they didn't offer further details, such as her name and the precise date of her birth. They were more open about their excitement.

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she told Elle UK in May 2022. "It's the best blessing ever."

Meanwhile, Jonas told People a month later that he was looking forward to a bigger family.

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like," he said. “[We're] living in a new city, and it's a very exciting time. I'm very much looking forward to the future on all things."

July 22, 2020: Jonas and Turner welcome their first child, baby girl Willa

The first time that Jonas and Turner had a baby, TMZ revealed their baby girl's name, Willa, and her exact birthday. The official statement from their reps was short and sweet: "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby."

June 29, 2019: Jonas and Turner tie the knot for a second time

The musician and the Game of Thrones alum made their wedding double official with a second, fancier ceremony in France, where both bride and groom cried happy tears. Their nuptials included sightseeing with their guests and an outdoor ceremony at a lovely venue, Le Château de Tourreau. While he wore a sleek, modern suit in all black, she selected a white Louis Vuitton wedding dress, designed just for her by Nicolas Ghesquière.

May 1, 2019: Wedding bells ring for Jonas and Turner in Las Vegas

The wedding in France was more traditional than the impromptu series of events that went down in Vegas the night after the Billboard Music Awards took place there. The two were married in just about the most Vegas way possible: by an Elvis impersonator. Country singers Dan + Shay provided the soundtrack.

Notably, Diplo was also there. The deejay managed to snag some photos of the happy couple, which he shared with the world.

Jonas said a few weeks later, when he and his brothers appeared on London radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, that he wasn't a fan of Diplo having done so.

"He did ruin it," Jonas said, explaining that he was "joking." He added, "I love Diplo, but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog-face filters."

In all seriousness, Jonas said he and Turner "laughed" and "loved it," though they thought it was "ridiculous."

March 1, 2018: Turner appears in a Jonas Brothers music video

In a major move, because videos last forever, Turner joined the Jonas Brothers and their significant others — Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin's wife Danielle — in the clip for "Sucker."

October 15, 2017: Turner posts that that the couple is engaged

Turner debuted her gorgeous engagement ring, and, in case there was any question, she made it clear that's what it was with her caption. "I said yes," she wrote.

Jan. 1, 2017: Turner confirms her relationship with Jonas with a social media post

There was speculation that they two were more than casual acquaintances, but it wasn't until Turner shared an image of Jonas solo — he was definitely the subject of the casual snapshot — cruising on a boat that she appeared to confirm that they were a couple.

2016: Joe and Sophie begin dating

It was only the year before their engagement that Jonas and Turner had first been spotted together, when he was seen putting his arm around her in the audience at MTV's EMAs in 2016. At that time, it wasn't clear if it would turn into anything, and the two usually kept their relationship as private as they could.

Apparently, he first reached out to her on social media. "We had a lot of mutual friends," she told Harper's Bazaar UK in March 2019, "and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

She told the same magazine that month that she hadn't expected to get engaged so soon, but "Once you've found the right person, you just know." As Jonas said in his band’s 2019 Prime Video doc Chasing Happiness, Turner had a profound effect on him.

"The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person. And, ultimately, made me a better brother," he said.