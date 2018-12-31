Jimmy Osmond has stroke while onstage performing as Captain Hook

The youngest member of the Osmonds, Jimmy Osmond, 55, has suffered a stroke while onstage performing in a pantomime. This is Osmond’s second stroke in 15 years, caused by a hole in his heart that was an undetected congenital disability.

The Utah-born artist was starring as Captain Hook during a performance of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome, in the United Kingdom, and set to appear until the end of its run on Jan. 27. But now Luke Redford and Darren Day, his understudies, will be taking over.

View photos Jimmy Osmond performing at the Phones 4u Arena on June 20, 2014, in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo: Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images) More

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the star finished his performance and signed autographs before going to the hospital.

“On the evening of Thursday December 27 after pushing through the evening’s performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke. He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year,” a spokesperson said.

Oh yes it is! Panto stars talk ahead of shows across West Midlands @ShropshireStar https://t.co/Nu1p6Tfs0c pic.twitter.com/I5twyqRC9A — Jimmy Osmond (@jimmyosmond) December 14, 2018





In June, Osmond tweeted about the role, “Excited to be in a panto again and returning to this role of Captain Hook I love letting my inner baddie out, especially in Birmingham at the [Hippodrome] where I have so many memories!”

Osmond has been performing since the age of 3, and at 9 years old became the youngest artist to have a No. 1 song in the U.K., thanks to “Long Haired Lover From Liverpool.” In 1992, he wed Michelle Larson, with whom he has four children.

In 2004, the matriarch of the Osmond family, Olive Osmond, died at the age of 79 from a massive stroke. It is believed she too had an undiagnosed hole in her heart, a condition also shared by three of Jimmy’s brothers, two of his nephews and his daughter. Earlier this month, Jimmy’s 33-year-old nephew, Troy, was found dead in his parents’ home.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



