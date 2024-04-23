Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's Favorite Attack Against Him And This One Really Stinks

Jimmy Kimmel had a gas on Monday night over reports that Donald Trump has been farting in court during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“Just when you think the insane-o-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities,” Kimmel said over the report from the progressive outlet MeidasTouch. “We’re in un-sharted territory here.”

Kimmel was sure to note that the claim hasn’t been independently confirmed.

“So I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco,” Kimmel said, then used one of Trump’s own rhetorical techniques against him: “But I can report ― to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors ― many people are saying he was farting in court.”

Kimmel showed how the reports caused “ODOR IN THE COURT” and #TrumpStinks to trend on X.

The late night host had a little fun of his own, altering the courtroom sketches to show the jury with gas masks and creating videos in which Trump’s speeches are interrupted by flatulence.

Kimmel also begged people not to share them online since the reports are unconfirmed.

“There’s no way to prove Donald Trump was the one who dealt it, so please don’t repost this video with a dumb caption like ‘Julius Squeezer’ or ‘The Shart Of The Deal’ or ‘You Have The Right To Remain Silent But Deadly’ because we don’t know if any of this is true,” he said.

See more in his Monday night monologue: